Ram Charan becomes the new Brand Ambassador of Disney Hotstar

You would like to read
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh reunite for Filmeraa's anthology Lunch Stories, streaming on Disney + Hotstar
- Boundless Media gears up for their internationally recognized satirical web series, Brave New World, on Hotstar
- Producer Guruji Kailashraigar explains his take on the Indian cinema
- Sri Adhikari Brothers' web film "Dheet Patangey" streaming on Disney Hotstar Sound Track Making Waves directed by Ravi Adhikari
- Actress Dia Mirza appointed as brand ambassador for Lotus Organics+
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the ongoing pandemic, and the closure of cinema's across most states, the year 2020-21 has proved that OTT is the present and the future of entertainment.
It has emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of recent times.
The OTT giant of India Disney Hotstar has confirmed Ram Charan as the Brand Ambassador for their platform with a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore. This is one of the biggest deals in recent times between a brand and a celebrity for the endorsement of products.
While giving more details an insider source from the industry quoted , "This is a huge deal as it's the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association."
With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become the most sought after star for movies and advertisements. With King Khan being the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan AKA Mega Power Star is going to be for the south.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor