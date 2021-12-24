Ramagya School helping students beat the pandemic stress with activities for their mind, body and soul

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/GIPR): Well-being is the experience of health and happiness.

It includes mental and physical health, physical and emotional safety, and a feeling of belonging, sense of purpose, achievement and success.

COVID-19 poses both direct and indirect threats to the student wellbeing; both as a direct contributor toward poor psychological outcomes and as the underpinning reason behind the stark reduction in social contact that students now cope with.

This makes health awareness an important issue for all educators, who are often the first line of defence for their students. Voted as the best school in Noida, Ramagya School has emerged as a trustworthy name amongst the parent community, as it not only delivers world-class education but also emphasizes the mental-emotional development of children through a wide array of programmes focusing on children's wellbeing.

Being one of the trendsetter schools in modern education, Ramagya School tops the list of schools in Noida due to its contemporary teaching pedagogies and exclusive initiatives to serve all aspects of children's emotional and mental wellbeing. Programmes like 'Know your Brain', 'Baal Saathee' impart the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient scriptures in a fun and interesting way and help them take leadership roles. Taking a holistic approach towards children's health, Baal Sathee ensures a thriving life with a perfect balance of Mind-Body-Soul.

It focuses on a thorough physical assessment of the child followed by one-to-one consultations, group sessions, health camps, desk yoga, health check-ups, and special talks on health management.

Moreover, it empowers children mentally & emotionally via psychological behavioural assessment, detailed intervention plan, Individual & group therapeutic support, follow-up sessions, expressive art therapy, etc. A customized diet plan is also developed as per Individual needs with services like monthly diet Charts, BMI check-ups, Health plans, EMR, Monthly Follow-up Sessions. For these reasons, Ramagya School is considered one of the best schools in Noida.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said,"For a greater balance of mind-body-soul, Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its roof. The school has also incorporated Transcendental Meditation as a 'Quiet Time Programme' for children and teachers which helps in minimizing anxiety and managing stress and also improves brain functioning, making studying much easier."

In sports education, the Ramagyans have special access to Noida's top sports academy (Ramagya Sports Academy) that offers world-class training in 35+ sports, in association with Indian sports legends like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Jwala Gutta and Bhaichung Bhutia. For these reasons, Ramagya School is considered amongst the top schools in India.

Life at Ramagya School comes as the experience of continuous growth, filled with a plethora of activities for children to learn and explore every day. Nestled in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50, Ramagya School has a campus sprawling across 3 acres, and offers a safe and clean neighbourhood for everyone. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, emphasis on experiential learning and use of the latest technology in imparting education makes it one of the best schools in Noida.

Ramagya School, Noida has proved its mettle as an institute with its own customised 'flexi learn technology' and as the best in the secondary and senior secondary schools in Noida. Counted amongst top 10 schools in Noida, Ramagya follows a curriculum based on global standards with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programmes for global exposure. Not only that, the batches at Ramagya Schools had an ideal Student-Teacher ratio of 25:1. Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School, Noida is the best school in Noida.

Website: (https://ramagyaschool.com/noida)

