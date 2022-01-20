Ramagya Sports Academy announces safety measures while providing top-notch sports training amid pandemic

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The coronavirus pandemic forced the world's population to alter daily routines, including exercise habits. This unusual situation has physical, psychological, and behavioural consequences for all individuals, including elite and recreational athletes. Life in lockdown has been difficult because everyone has to stay safe and healthy, while at the same time abiding by new norms.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, you may wonder if it's safe for your kids to participate in sports training. While the decision to participate in sports and spectate at sporting events will be dependent on athletes and their families; returning to sports activities can only be advisable under strict adherence to all safety protocols.
Established in 2009, Ramagya Sports Academy promotes and inculcates the safety of its students on a priority basis. It has adopted numerous safety protocols in place such as training without shared equipment, complete and regular sanitization measures in the campus, following social distancing rules and usage of masks by staff and trainers.
Ramagya Sports Academy has already established itself as the best sports academy in Noida and is ranked amongst the top 10 sports academies in India. The academy offers top-notch training in 25-plus sports under the guidance of professionals who have won over 36000 medals. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere, they foresee themselves as the frontrunners in the sports arena. They envision meeting the increasing demands of the changing sports scenario and to earn a high reputation and utmost popularity for being one of the pioneer sports academies in India.
Being the pioneer in the field of sports, Ramagya Sports Academy provides world-class sports training in collaboration with some of the best academies in India and overseas. Some of the academies that Ramagya Sports Academy shares a strong and long partnership with are NBA School of Basketball, Cricket Academy by MS Dhoni, Badminton Academy by Jwala Gutta, Football School by Baichung Bhutia, Pilates Studio by Namrata Purohit, Danceworx by Ashley Lobo, MMA/Boxing by Negi's School of Martial Arts, Sporty Beans by Yuvraj Singh and many more. The academy has produced some of India's promising young athletes aspiring to compete at the international level. They have graced the academy with numerous awards and accolades in various indoor and sports like athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, shooting, skating, squash, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, lawn tennis, football, and cricket.
Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "Ramagya Sports Academy is committed to providing world-class training in sports backed by the best infrastructure and expert coaches to judge and carve distinctive talent. Being the pioneers of sports coaching in northern India, it aims to develop sporty culture and holistic health for all."
Winning hearts across the sports industry, in recent times, the academy was recognized and appreciated by some of India's sports professionals like Bala Shetty, Abhinav Bindra. They admire the first-of-its-kind approach of the academy with Ramagya School in fostering sports education at the grass-root level, something missing in Indian schools to help students thrive as sportspersons at the international level. With children's rising interest in sports beyond cricket and the impact of GoI's 'Khelo India' initiative, the academy focuses on providing world-class training in a plethora of sports to the students at Ramagya School. As a result, their students have been selected for various national and international events and have won several medals.
Ramagya Sports Academy helps its valuable members understand sports ethics and the habit of fair play. Their unceasing passion for providing a holistic value-based sports education for all has won hearts from all corners. For these reasons, Ramagya Sports Academy is considered to be one of the best sports academies in India.
For more information, please visit (ramagyasportsacademy.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
