NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: On World Heart Day, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH) brought together more than 800 citizens at its Community Fitness Festival, themed "Don't Miss A Beat," blending physical activity, cardiac health awareness, and hands-on CPR training to inspire people to make heart health part of their everyday routine. The morning event at Dwaraka Hall, Ramaiah Campus, was flagged off by Dr. Madan S. Gaekwad, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. Participants took part in Aerobics, Zumba, and Tai Chi sssions, stressing on the role of regular exercise in maintaining cardiovascular health. The event was also graced by Kannada and Telugu film actresses Shanvi Srivastava and Kavya Shetty, who joined the initiative and urged citizens to prioritise fitness and heart health in their daily lives.

Moving beyond awareness, RMH's medical experts led focused health sessions on cardiovascular wellness and conducted hands-on CPR training, equipping participants with the skills to respond confidently during a cardiac emergency. The festival concluded with a specially curated healthy-heart breakfast, reinforcing how everyday choices support long-term heart health. Through the initiative, RMH brought preventive cardiac care into a community setting - encouraging citizens to stay active, understand their heart health, and be prepared to act when it matters most. About Ramaiah Memorial Hospital Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH), established in 2004, is a 500 bed, JCI-, NABH- and NABL-certified multi-disciplinary super specialty quaternary care hospital in Bengaluru, India. RMH received the Joint Commission International (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval in June 2025. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of a healthcare organization's commitment to meeting international standards of patient care and safety, demonstrating excellence in clinical quality, patient safety, and outcomes. In June 2025, RMH was also certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) as a Comprehensive Chest Pain Center and by the American Stroke Association (ASA) as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. The recent FACT (Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy) accreditation of our Bone Marrow Unit and stem cell laboratory reflects our adherence to rigorous, peer-reviewed standards, ensuring the highest quality of patient care across the entire stem cell process-from collection and processing to administration and long-term follow-up.

Over the years, the hospital has touched the lives of over 5 million patients and performed more than two lakh surgeries. Its transplant milestones are close to 600 renal transplants, over 50 heart transplants, more than 210 bone marrow transplants, and liver transplant services initiated in 2025. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is affiliated with Mount Sinai International, New York from June 2024, marking a transformative collaboration focused on elevating healthcare through excellence in clinical care, quality, research, innovation, and technology. Our Centers of Excellence, such as the Ramaiah Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Ramaiah Institute of Oncosciences, Ramaiah Institute of Nephro-Uro Sciences, Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, and the Ramaiah Institute of Gastro-intestinal Sciences are delivering comprehensive healthcare services under respective specialties along with other super-specialties.

RMH has received recognition from Newsweek as one of the World's best hospitals in 2025. The ranking is based on hospital recommendations from peers, hospital quality metrics, patient experience, and PROMs implementation survey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)