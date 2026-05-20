NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20: India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047 will depend significantly on how effectively its universities are able to nurture innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and problem solvers capable of building solutions for a rapidly changing world. Ramanan Ramanathan, First Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Mission Governing Board Member, IndiaAI Mission, Government of India, delivered a session at Galgotias University on the theme "From Campus Innovation to Nation Building: Role of Startups and Young Entrepreneurs in India@2047." The session explored the growing role of universities in nurturing entrepreneurial thinking, startup culture, innovation-driven learning, research orientation, and technology-enabled problem solving among young people. Addressing students, faculty members, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs, Mr. Ramanathan spoke about how campus-based innovation ecosystems can help transform ideas into scalable ventures capable of contributing to employment generation, economic growth, and national development.

Appreciating the growing startup and innovation culture at Galgotias University, Mr. Ramanathan highlighted the importance of creating environments where students are encouraged to experiment, collaborate, build, and engage with real-world challenges from an early stage. He also spoke about the importance of curiosity, resilience, interdisciplinary thinking, and technology-led problem solving as India prepares for a future increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, deep technology, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship. The interaction encouraged students to think beyond conventional career pathways and engage more actively with innovation, product development, startup ecosystems, and emerging technologies. Discussions during the session also explored how young entrepreneurs and campus-led innovation can contribute meaningfully to India's long-term development aspirations and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Universities today must help young people become creators, innovators, and problem solvers rather than only degree holders. While we continue to support students in building successful careers, we also want to empower them to become job creators, entrepreneurs, and builders of new ideas. Over the past few years, we have focused on creating an ecosystem that gives students access to emerging technologies, advanced labs, mentorship, industry exposure, startup support, and funding opportunities. Much of the innovation and energy we are witnessing today is now being driven by students themselves." Through such engagements, Galgotias University continues to strengthen its innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem through incubation support, mentorship, industry collaboration, startup engagement, research initiatives, and student-led innovation platforms. The University has been steadily expanding opportunities for students to build products, startups, and technology-driven solutions capable of creating meaningful social and economic impact.

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