Ramsons ropes in popular actress Ditipriya Roy for their new brand campaign

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd., a leading brand in the personal care category had roped in celebrated television actress Ditipriya Roy, to be the new face for the brand.

This collaboration is primarily for the Eastern Market and Ditipriya will be promoting Ramsons new skin care products across online and offline mediums. The actress will work closely with the brand on this new campaign to create buzz about the attractive skin care portfolio and expand the customer reach by being the face to the brand's product line of - body oil, body lotion and moisturiser cream.

Speaking on this brand initiative, Vrijesh Pandey, Managing Director, Ramsons Group said, "Ditipriya stole all our hearts with her role in Rani Rashmoni and we hope to bring the same love and affection onto our brand. She is dynamic, young, stylish and she has a passion to be the best, which also personifies the brand Ramsons. The synergy has been remarkable and full of trust. Her reliability and passion has created a compelling magic and we aim to emulate this magic through our campaign, all across the Eastern market. We are really looking forward to launching our new line and expanding our reach with Ditipriya on board."

Adding to it, elated Ditipriya Roy said, "I am delighted to collaborate with a market leader like Ramsons Group. The brand has always been synonymous with quality and innovation with value for money products. I hope my audience showers the same love and support to Ramsons Group, just like I have received."

Ditipriya Roy is a popular face in Bengali-language films and serials. She debuted on television as a child artist and acted in some iconic serials, but she catapulted into popularity for portraying the character of Rani Rashmoni in the Bengali television series Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni. She is also known for her ability to play older reel characters with complete ease and she will soon also make her entry into Bollywood.

Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading and fastest growing manufacturers in the personal care category, with a strong range of products which includes Perfume, Deodorant, Body Lotion, Body Oil, Moisturiser Cream, Talc, Air Freshener and many more.

This celebrity collaboration is part of the new brand revamp strategy of the company, as it gears for the next decade of its brand journey with a rejuvenated spirit and continued focus to develop and create top quality products in constant evolution that satisfies the needs of the modern consumers.

