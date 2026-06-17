VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Udaipur-based Ramya Resort & Spa has been recognized with Tripadvisor's prestigious Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the most acclaimed hotels and resorts in India and reinforcing its growing reputation in the country's luxury hospitality sector.

The award, based entirely on genuine traveler reviews and ratings collected over the past year, is Tripadvisor's highest recognition and is reserved for properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences. The distinction is awarded to only a select percentage of hospitality establishments worldwide, making it one of the most respected recognitions in the travel industry.

The recognition also places Ramya Resort & Spa among India's leading boutique hospitality destinations. Guests have increasingly praised the resort for its distinctive blend of authentic Rajasthani culture, personalized service, elegant accommodations, and tranquil surroundings that offer a refreshing escape from everyday life.