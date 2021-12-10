Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein - A twist of destiny to launch on Dangal TV

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Launching in the third week of December, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein is the 7th original show from the house of Dangal TV. They say life happens to you while you are busy making other plans.
Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein is about an intriguing twist of destiny that turns life upside down for two families. A social drama based on 2019 hit Bhojpuri film Vivah, it is a story of the affluent Pandeys from Lucknow, the boy's family, and the comparatively poor Chaubeys from Azamgarh, the girl's family.
The families meet in their pursuit of a suitable match for their children. A match in their values overcomes the class divide and leads to a proposed marriage. However, this is where the story turns in a direction that brings alive the role of destiny in our lives. Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein promises to leave you spellbound and craving for more as the two families navigate uncharted waters.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Dangal TV said, "We at Dangal TV have developed a great understanding of the Indian audience and know the kind of content that will keep them engaged. Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein is a social drama that is rooted in a deep societal understanding of how Marriage as an Institution in India is more about two families getting together, not just two individuals. And that is the biggest glue that keeps this institution intact in our beautiful country. The production house, Film Farm will beautifully capture these nuances of different upbringing and human expectations to make for a magic potion that will keep the audience glued."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
