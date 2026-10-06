VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The festive spirit of Navratri is set to reach new heights in Mumbai as Rang Raas Navratri 2026 returns for its fifth edition, promising nine days of music, dance, devotion and celebration. The grand Navratri festival is being organised by MLC Shri Praveen Darekar and HiTech Events, with Pinakin, Founder of Mahaveer Constructions, and Mitesh Shah, Founder of Surbhi Constructions, as sponsors.

Adding another exciting dimension to this year's Navratri celebrations, Bhoomi Trivedi is set to unveil her first-ever AI-powered Navratri song, marking an innovative new chapter in her musical journey. The song will blend the traditional festive spirit of Navratri with contemporary AI-driven musical elements, creating a unique listening experience for Garba and music enthusiasts. The much-awaited track will be released on Bhoomi Trivedi's official YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to experience the fusion of technology, tradition and Bhoomi's distinctive musical energy. The release is expected to add a modern digital touch to this year's Navratri festivities.