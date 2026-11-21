PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: M. A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre (MARDC), Pune, celebrated 25 years of excellence in dental education, research and patient care with a grand Silver Jubilee celebration attended by alumni, faculty members and the Rangoonwala family, including Mr Asif Rangoonwala. Established through the generosity of the Rangoonwala family, the college was inspired by the vision of Late Mr Mohammed Ali Rangoonwala and Late Mrs Banobai Rangoonwala to make quality education accessible to young people from different backgrounds. Mr P. A. Inamdar and Mrs Abeda P. Inamdar played a central role in transforming this vision into an institution that has grown steadily over the past 25 years.

Over the years, MARDC has trained 1,954 undergraduate and 567 postgraduate dentists, many of whom are now practising, teaching and serving communities across India and abroad. The college offers postgraduate education across eight dental specialties and has contributed more than 1,800 research publications and over 60 patents and copyrights. Its community outreach programmes have also helped bring dental care and oral health awareness to underserved populations. Mr Asif Rangoonwala said, "Twenty-five years ago, our family had a vision of creating an institution that would provide quality education and serve society. We placed our trust in Mr P. A. Inamdar and Mrs Abeda P. Inamdar to turn that vision into reality, and they have carried this responsibility with remarkable dedication. What MARDC has achieved today is as much a reflection of their commitment and leadership as it is of our family's vision. Seeing thousands of students build successful careers and serve communities makes us immensely proud. We hope this institution continues to grow and creates opportunities for many more generations."

Mrs Abeda P. Inamdar said, "The Rangoonwala family's vision was to create opportunities through education. Today, thousands of our students are making a difference in people's lives. As we celebrate these 25 years, our responsibility is to carry this vision forward, reach more young people and provide future generations with even better opportunities to learn, grow and serve society." Looking ahead, MARDC aims to strengthen its role in modern dental education by embracing artificial intelligence, digital dentistry, advanced imaging, dental lasers and 3D printing. These technologies are changing how dental problems are diagnosed and treated, making procedures more precise and improving patient care.

The college aims to provide future generations of students with greater exposure to emerging technologies, practical training and research opportunities. Its CBCT imaging facilities and focus on digital dentistry are steps in this direction. Dr Ramandeep Dugal, Principal, and Dr Vivek Hegde, In-charge Principal, MARDC, jointly said, "The future of dentistry will be shaped by technology, research and better clinical skills. Our aim is to prepare the next generation of dentists for these changes while keeping patient care at the centre of their training. We want to serve many more generations of students, help them build successful careers and ensure that the benefits of modern dentistry reach more people."

The Silver Jubilee celebrations began on 16 November with a Magnification Masterclass organised in collaboration with the Indian Endodontic Society, featuring hands-on training using 30 dental operating microscopes. The grand finale on 21 November brought together generations of alumni for batch reunions, campus visits, interactions and celebrations, reconnecting former students with the institution that shaped their careers. As MARDC enters its next 25 years, its commitment remains clear: to educate more young dentists, advance research, embrace new technology and extend quality dental care to more communities. Website: https://mardentalcollege.edu.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)