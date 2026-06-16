BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Rappid Valves (India) Limited, a precision-engineered industrial and marine valve manufacturer, has secured strategic orders aggregating INR 29.86 crores from leading defence and naval ecosystem participants, reinforcing its growing presence in India's shipbuilding and maritime defence sector.

The newly secured orders span multiple Indian Navy programmes and involve the supply of mission-critical valve systems and related components for naval platforms, further strengthening Rappid Valves' credentials as a trusted domestic supplier for defence and shipbuilding applications.

Key Order Wins

- INR 18.06 crores order from BHEL covering five shipsets, with three shipsets to be delivered within one year and the balance by the end of FY28.