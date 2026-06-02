PRNewswire Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1: A 72-year-old man from Mizoram, has successfully undergone rare Redo Bentall surgery at Manipal Hospital Broadway under the expertise of Dr Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay, Consultant, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery. Mr Rinzal (name changed) who had previously undergone double heart valve replacement surgery in 2023, at another hospital came to Manipal Hospital with complaints of persistent chest pain. An immediate evaluation revealed a life-threatening aneurysm of the aortic root extending into the ascending aorta -- a complex and high-risk condition, particularly in a patient who has already undergone prior open-heart surgery. Dr Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay, Consultant, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, mentioned, "Redo surgeries involving the aortic root are considered among the most challenging procedures in cardiac surgery due to scar tissue formation and adhesions from the previous operation. In Mr. Rinzal's case, the heart was densely adherent to the back of the breastbone (sternum), significantly increasing the risk during re-entry. The best part is that post the surgery, the patient was in the ICU just for a day. The surgery also enhances improved blood flow and heart function with a reduced risk of heart failure."

The cardiac team initiated circulatory support before opening the chest. Venous cannulas were carefully introduced percutaneously through the neck and groin to ensure patient safety during sternotomy. The entire ascending aorta was replaced from the root upward. The coronary arteries were delicately re-implanted onto the newly constructed aorta. Such surgeries are rare and demand exceptional coordination, precision, and multidisciplinary expertise. The patient has shown faster recovery and was discharged 5 days post operation. About Manipal Hospitals As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

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