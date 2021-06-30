RATIONAL announces hot sale on combi-steamers for Indian market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The current times call for the upgradation of professional kitchens in a bid to meet the rising demand for hygienically prepared food.

Owing to the need of the industry, tech-enabled smart kitchen equipment has come to their rescue in not only maintaining kitchen hygiene compliance but also reducing the kitchen challenges. To help the foodservice players to upgrade their kitchens cost-effectively, RATIONAL has announced a Hot Sale on select models of their combi-steamers, exclusively for Indian market.

This one-time offer not only brings discounts upto 18% but also assures complete warranty and support on the cooking systems. From Chefline for real-time cooking-related assistance to on-site maintenance, among the many other complimentary benefits from the ServicePlus package of RATIONAL, one can avail post the purchase of the equipment.

Speaking on the offer, Vikram Goel, Managing Director, RATIONAL International India Pvt. Ltd., said, "RATIONAL combi-steamers have come a long way in helping the industry cope with the ever-existent operational hassle given the mundane traditional kitchen setup that claimed a lot of energy, time, labour and cleaning agents. Our smallest cooking system occupies not over 1 square meter in the kitchen and presents the many benefits of multifunctional cooking techniques with nominal energy usage. It has revolutionised the operations of foodservice sector in the country. It is indeed a pleasure for us at RATIONAL to present this new standard of cooking excellence through this exclusive discount offer."

