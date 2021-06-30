RATIONAL announces hot sale on combi-steamers for Indian market

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The current times call for the upgradation of professional kitchens in a bid to meet the rising demand for hygienically prepared food.
Owing to the need of the industry, tech-enabled smart kitchen equipment has come to their rescue in not only maintaining kitchen hygiene compliance but also reducing the kitchen challenges. To help the foodservice players to upgrade their kitchens cost-effectively, RATIONAL has announced a Hot Sale on select models of their combi-steamers, exclusively for Indian market.
This one-time offer not only brings discounts upto 18% but also assures complete warranty and support on the cooking systems. From Chefline for real-time cooking-related assistance to on-site maintenance, among the many other complimentary benefits from the ServicePlus package of RATIONAL, one can avail post the purchase of the equipment.
Speaking on the offer, Vikram Goel, Managing Director, RATIONAL International India Pvt. Ltd., said, "RATIONAL combi-steamers have come a long way in helping the industry cope with the ever-existent operational hassle given the mundane traditional kitchen setup that claimed a lot of energy, time, labour and cleaning agents. Our smallest cooking system occupies not over 1 square meter in the kitchen and presents the many benefits of multifunctional cooking techniques with nominal energy usage. It has revolutionised the operations of foodservice sector in the country. It is indeed a pleasure for us at RATIONAL to present this new standard of cooking excellence through this exclusive discount offer."
To know more about the offer and the steps to avail it, please reach out to Ashish Shukla +91 9582263969 or email at info@rational-online.in.
The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000, and is currently included in the MDAX.
The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
