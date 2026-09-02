BusinessWire India Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 2: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited's INR 329.99 crore Rights Issue opens today, September 2, 2026, providing eligible shareholders an opportunity to subscribe to additional equity shares at an Issue Price of INR 264 per share. The Rights Issue comprises up to 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up Equity Shares, offered in the ratio of 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date of August 26, 2026. With the Rights Issue opening today, eligible shareholders can now use their Rights Entitlements (REs) to apply for the Rights Equity Shares, while investors who hold or acquire REs can participate subject to the terms and timelines of the Issue.

Understanding the Rights Entitlement (RE) A Rights Entitlement (RE) represents the right of an eligible shareholder to apply for a specified number of Rights Equity Shares under the Rights Issue. For Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, the entitlement ratio is 7:40. This means that an eligible shareholder holding 40 Ratnaveer shares on the Record Date is entitled to apply for 7 Rights Equity Shares. For example, an eligible shareholder holding 400 shares would be entitled to apply for 70 Rights Equity Shares. At the Issue Price of INR 264 per share, the amount required to apply for the full entitlement would be: 70 shares x INR 264 = INR 18,480

The REs are credited in dematerialised form to eligible shareholders' demat accounts under a separate RE ISIN. It is important to note that an RE is not an equity share. Holding an RE does not automatically result in allotment of Ratnaveer shares. Investors must use the REs to submit a valid application for the Rights Equity Shares or renounce them within the applicable timeline. RE Trading Begins Today The on-market trading/renunciation of Ratnaveer's Rights Entitlements also begins today, September 2, 2026. Investors can trade or renounce their REs until September 3, 2026, after which on-market trading of the REs will close. While RE trading/renunciation closes on September 3, the Rights Issue remains open until September 9, 2026.

Important timelines - Rights Issue opens: September 2, 2026 - RE trading/renunciation: September 2-3, 2026 - Rights Issue closes: September 9, 2026 Guidelines for RE Purchases Investors who purchase Ratnaveer's REs from the market can use them to apply for the corresponding Rights Equity Shares during the Rights Issue period. However, buying an RE does not automatically result in allotment of an equity share. The investor must separately submit a valid application for the Rights Equity Shares and make the required payment in accordance with the Issue procedure. Therefore, investors purchasing REs during the trading window should ensure that they complete the Rights Issue application process before the Issue closes on September 9, 2026.

Any REs that are neither exercised nor validly renounced within the applicable timelines may lapse. Application Procedure Eligible shareholders can apply for the Rights Equity Shares during the Issue period from September 2 to September 9, 2026. Applications can be made through the ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) mechanism using an ASBA-enabled bank account through designated Self-Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs), including online banking facilities where available. Investors can also access their Rights Issue information through MUFG Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar to the Issue. Check Rights Entitlement & Application Details Official MUFG Intime Rights Issue Portal: https://web.in.mpms.mufg.com/rightsoffers/rightsissues-PlainPaper.aspx The Registrar's portal provides facilities including Know Your Entitlement, application information and allotment status.

Investors should select Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited and enter the required demat/PAN details to check their entitlement and access the relevant application information. Utilisation of Rights Issue Proceeds According to the Letter of Offer, the Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds primarily towards incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Approximately INR 255 crore of the net proceeds is proposed to be utilised towards incremental working capital requirements, while the balance is proposed to be utilised towards general corporate purposes after accounting for issue-related expenses. The Company has appointed CRISIL Ratings Limited as the Monitoring Agency for monitoring the utilisation of the Issue proceeds.

Ratnaveer's Stainless-Steel Business Established in 2002, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has developed a diversified manufacturing portfolio comprising stainless-steel finishing sheets, washers and sheet-metal components, tubes, pipes and fasteners. Its products cater to industries including automotive, railways, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and construction, with exports to 31+ countries. The Company operates four manufacturing units in Gujarat and offers more than 2,500 washer sizes. Its key capacities include 32,000 MTPA of finishing sheets, 7,000 MTPA of washers and solar hooks, and 2,000 MTPA of tubes and pipes. Expansion into Copper Clad Laminates Ratnaveer is also diversifying into the Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) segment through a planned manufacturing facility at Alindra, Savli, Vadodara.

The facility is planned with a total capacity of approximately 80 lakh sheets annually, to be developed in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 16 lakh sheets annually, is targeted for commissioning in November 2026. The CCL facility is designed to cater to the growing requirements of the electronics, telecommunications, defence and automotive sectors. The expansion represents a strategic move into the electronic materials segment and is aimed at further diversifying Ratnaveer's product portfolio beyond its established stainless-steel business. What Investors Need to Know Today With the Rights Issue opening today, eligible shareholders should check their RE credit, verify their entitlement and decide whether to exercise, apply for additional shares or renounce their REs, in accordance with the terms of the Issue.

Investors should particularly note that the RE trading window closes on September 3, 2026, while the Rights Issue application window remains open until September 9, 2026. Investors should refer to the Company's Letter of Offer and official Issue documents for complete terms, conditions, timelines and application procedures before making any investment decision. Financial Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or subscribe to any securities, Rights Entitlements (REs), or shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited. The content provided herein should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Investments in equity markets are subject to market risks. Eligible shareholders and potential investors are strongly advised to read the official Letter of Offer and consult with their registered financial, tax, or legal advisors before making any investment decisions.

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