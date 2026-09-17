NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 16: Ravi Kishan, one of Indian cinema's most recognisable and versatile actors and a Parliamentarian, has joined Ralfh Senses as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the dhoop and agarbatti brand aims to reach new heights of trust and recognition as it continues to expand its footprint across the country. Ankush Gupta, Managing Director and Founder of Ralfh Senses, expressed his delight at welcoming Shri Ravi Kishan to the world of fragrances, describing him as a beloved personality with a strong connect with households across the country. Commenting on the collaboration, Ankush Gupta said, "Ravi Kishan's association with the brand goes beyond his celebrity status. He has earned immense respect for portraying everyday characters with authenticity and staying true to their soul and soil. Whatever role he has taken on, the common person continues to find a reflection of themselves in him. It is his humility and deep connection with Indian hearts that make him a true representative of our dhoop and agarbatti brand."

The much-desired association between Shri Ravi Kishan and Ralfh Senses was facilitated by Substance Communication, the brand's marketing agency. Upon joining Ralfh Senses as its Brand Ambassador, Shri Ravi Kishan expressed his optimism about the brand's future. He observed that India's youth today are increasingly embracing spirituality and wellness rituals. The actor further remarked that Ralfh Senses, with its focus on fragrance, mindfulness and everyday pooja rituals, complemented his own personality and the values he has always stood for, both on screen and off it. Since its launch with just 12 products, Ralfh Senses has expanded its portfolio to more than 300 products in less than two years, with the creative support of Substance Communication, extending its reach across the country. This rapid growth has been driven by the brand's wide range of quality products, strong distribution network and consistent marketing efforts, all of which have helped win the trust of customers and channel partners alike. With Shri Ravi Kishan joining the brand, this endeavour is now expected to reach new heights of success.

Ralfh Senses remains committed to bringing high-quality agarbatti, dhoop, camphor and other pooja essentials to every Indian home, whether for the sanctity of pooja rooms or moments of relaxation. The brand believes that fragrance can be a powerful way to find inner peace and connect with divinity-a philosophy captured in its motto: "Mehekti Rahe Aapki Pooja." About Ralfh Senses Founded in 2024, Ralfh Senses is a Banaras-based dhoop and agarbatti brand, bringing high-quality fragrance products to homes across India. The brand aims to enrich lives and enhance well-being by providing a serene and harmonious atmosphere, fostering moments of peace, meditation, and spiritual connection. Rooted in the timeless traditions of Banaras, a city long regarded as India's spiritual heart, Ralfh Senses draws on age-old fragrance-making practices while adapting them to suit contemporary households. Its growing portfolio spans agarbatti, dhoop, camphor and other pooja essentials, each crafted to bring consistency, purity and a sense of ritual to everyday life. The brand believes that fragrance can be a simple yet powerful gateway to inner calm.

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