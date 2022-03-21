Ravi Shastri's Champion of Champions installation unveiled at "Alibag"

You would like to read
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrate 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Ghost Kitchens launches its Fulfillment Partner program in Delhi NCR and Gujarat
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi, holds its 24th convocation ceremony
- Enriching young minds with value based education
- WebTale Media by Rudra Ravi Sharma assisting political parties to succeed through social media
New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Cricket unites, like little else, in our country. It brings people across the divides of age, beliefs, demographics, and even political preferences together in celebration of sporting spirit and glory.
The idyllic, bayside hamlets of Alibag, became an arena of this celebration, when Samir A Nerurkar, Founder Samira Habitats, supported Gram Panchayat: Gunjis- Boris (Alibag) in a gesture to commemorate one of the most triumphant chapters in cricketing history; the Champions of Champions trophy victory, steered by their own "Alibagkar" -Ravi Shastri.
Samira Habitats was instrumental in bringing leaders across varied political preferences together to celebrate this moment for their very own Alibagkar Ravi Shastri. This marked the 37th year when Ravi Shastri has crowned the Champion of Champions at the tournament. The copper and steel installation art, themed to represent Ravi Shashtri's spin bowling and all-rounder cricketing fame, has been created at the newly beautified Kankeshwar Junction, Alibag.
The behemoth installation was inaugurated by Hon. Minister of Urban Development & Public Works, Eknath Shinde, Hon. Minister of State, Aditi Tatkare, Ex Minister of State Meenakshi Tai Patil and, the man of the moment, proud Alibagkar, Ravi Shastri.
The event, heralded by traditional dhol, taasha, lezim dancers and resplendent traditional gaiety, was attended by Mahendra Dalvi, MLA Alibag, Subhash Patil Ex MLA, Aswad & Chitra Patil, Kiran Patil IAS, Addl Sup. Of police Atul Zende and other govt & local dignitaries.
Samir Nerurkar, Founder Samira Group, reiterated the Samira Group's commitment to working in collaboration with Alibag and its people, "Ravi is one of the earliest Mumbai dwellers, to make Alibag his first address. He has embraced it as his home and calls himself a proud Alibagkar."
Ravi Shastri won every heart, present, when he said, "Coming Home, to Alibag, after the kind of stress we live through, as sportsmen, representing the nation, always in public gauge, rejuvenates me. The peace and solace, Alibag gives me empowers me to go out and give my best. And I do wish to see more sports talent emerging from our incredible Alibag."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor