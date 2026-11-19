VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: Author, foodpreneur and industrialist Ravi Somani launched his new book, Four Annas of Happiness: The World Changed. Did We?, at Kunzum Books, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi, on November 17, 2026. Drawing on over five decades of experience, Mr. Somani explores how India's understanding of happiness, success, relationships and contentment has evolved over the last six decades. The launch was graced by Rinpoche Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden, Deputy General Secretary of the International Buddhist Confederation, as the Chief Guest. The occasion also witnessed the presence of Madhusudan Aggarwal, Managing Director of Haldiram; Shyam Bagri, Founder of Bagrry's India Limited; and Sushil Jain, Director of Ankita Agro as Guest of Honour. Their presence added to the significance of the gathering, bringing together perspectives from spiritual leadership and the business community for an occasion centred on happiness, values and the changing priorities of society.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Notion Press. Speaking about the book, Ravi Somani said, "Over the last six decades, the world has changed in ways we could not have imagined. Our lifestyles, aspirations and expectations have changed along with it. Yet, happiness remains something everyone seeks. Through this book, I want readers to reflect on what has changed, what we have gained and what we may have left behind in the pursuit of a better life." Through this book, Mr. Somani brings together his experiences and observations of a changing India. He discussed the way people's desires, goals and success have changed over time. The book asks an interesting question: "In the fast-paced and convenient lifestyle, have we truly become happier?"

Ravi Somani is an author, foodpreneur, and Director of Qoot Food Limited. He is an experienced industrialist with over five decades of experience in food manufacturing, exports, and entrepreneurship. Through his business experiences and life perspectives, he shares his insights on society, changing values, and the evolving meaning of happiness. Sharing his thoughts, Madhusudan Aggarwal, Managing Director of Haldiram, said, "Businesses grow when they put consumers before profits. Building trust and lasting relationships is far more valuable than focusing only on financial gains. The same holds true in life, where family bonds and human connections are worth far more than money. Ravi Somani's book brings out this important perspective on what truly matters."

Shyam Bagri, Founder, Bagrry's India Limited, added, "True friendships, simplicity and meaningful relationships are what carry us forward in life. As we grow and achieve more, these bonds give us strength and a sense of belonging. They hold a value that money and material success cannot replace. Ravi Somani's book offers a timely reminder of the importance of cherishing these connections and the simple things that bring happiness." This book goes through the changing values of society and the everyday experiences of life. It studies the connection between our material accomplishments and our personal happiness. The book also stresses the significance of relationships, family, simplicity and satisfaction in life. Mr. Somani encourages readers to pause and reconsider what happiness means in their own lives.

With Four Annas of Happiness: The World Changed. Did We?, Mr. Somani invites readers across generations to look beyond conventional measures of achievement. The book offers an opportunity to revisit the meaning of happiness and recognise the value of relationships, meaningful experiences and contentment in an increasingly fast-paced world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)