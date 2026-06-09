VMPL New Delhi [India], June 9: In a major boost to Rajasthan's luxury hospitality and destination wedding sector, Ravi Surya Group has announced the launch of Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur. Managed by Black Rock Hotels & Resorts, the property is among the state's largest luxury resort developments, featuring 351 rooms spread across 40 acres of the Aravali landscape. Positioned as India's first large-scale Japanese-inspired luxury resort ecosystem, the property marks a significant shift in Jaipur's hospitality landscape, moving beyond conventional palace and heritage formats toward globally inspired experiential travel destinations. The launch comes amid rapidly growing demand for immersive domestic tourism, large-format destination weddings, wellness-led hospitality, and self-contained luxury travel ecosystems in India. Strategically located off the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur has been developed as an integrated experiential destination combining Japanese-inspired aesthetics with Rajasthan's warmth, scale and celebration culture.

The property features 351 rooms, suites and villas across five accommodation categories, including private pool suites and presidential residences spanning up to 3600 sq. ft. The resort also houses 12 event venues, expansive landscaped lawns, wellness spaces, luxury spa facilities, an exclusive kid zone and multiple celebration zones designed to cater to destination weddings, corporate retreats, luxury leisure and multi-day social gatherings. A defining feature of the project is its large-scale wedding and event ecosystem. The resort includes the 19,000 sq. ft. Sakura Ballroom, multiple indoor venues, sprawling outdoor lawns including the 70,000 sq. ft. Suijin Lawn surrounded by waterfalls and plunge pools, and a dedicated 16-pillared ceremonial Pagoda designed specifically for baraat processions, ghudchadi and traditional wedding rituals. With the Indian wedding economy witnessing accelerated growth, the resort is expected to strengthen Jaipur's position as one of India's leading luxury wedding destinations.

Speaking on the launch, Ravindra Pratap Singh, Chairman, Ravi Surya Group and owner of Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur, said, "Ananta Jaipur has been envisioned as more than a luxury resort. We wanted to create a destination that allows guests to slow down, reconnect with nature and experience celebrations, leisure and hospitality in a deeply immersive way. Rajasthan already has a powerful tourism identity, but we saw an opportunity to create something globally inspired and emotionally distinct from the conventional palace hospitality experience. The response we are witnessing reflects the growing appetite for experiential luxury destinations within India." Gaurav Mudgal, Managing Director, Black Rock Hotels & Resorts, said, "We want to create a destination that serves as the perfect meet, greet and celebrate space, catering to every segment, from leisure and MICE to weddings. By offering every experience in one place, Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur is poised to become one of Rajasthan's most sought-after resorts for every occasion."

The resort has been conceptualised around the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, which translates into hospitality delivered with sincerity and anticipation of guest needs. This philosophy influences both the design language and service experience across the property. The reception experience draws inspiration from Japan's Arakurayama Sengen Park, while landscaped Zen pathways, quiet sit outs, plunge pools, waterfalls and wellness zones have been integrated throughout the property to create a calming and restorative environment. Distinct experiential spaces include the Inori Temple for reflection and ceremonial rituals, the Kissaten Tea Lounge inspired by traditional Japanese teahouses, and Shio Kosho, the resort's upscale vegetarian dining venue offering international and regional cuisine.

The resort also includes a two storey entertainment led Kids Zone, luxury spa and salon facilities, fitness centre, EV charging infrastructure and dedicated group checkout facilities designed specifically for large scale weddings and conferences. For younger guests, we have developed a one-of-a-kind kids' zone equipped with a wide range of modern, age-appropriate play and activity facilities. Its strategic location offers strong accessibility for NCR and Jaipur travellers, with Jaipur Airport located approximately 60 minutes away and Jaipur Railway Station approximately 1 hour away. Nearby attractions include Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Elephant Village and Motocross Adventure Park. With experiential hospitality becoming one of the fastest growing segments in India's tourism sector, the launch of Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur signals Rajasthan's growing evolution into a global scale luxury travel and destination celebration hub.

About BlackRock Hotels & Resorts Founded in Jaipur in 2021 by Anshul Bhargava, Blackrock Hotels & Resorts is a modern Indian hospitality brand focused on luxury hotels, destination resorts, wellness retreats, wildlife getaways, and bespoke wedding and event venues. With a growing presence across Rajasthan and North India, the brand currently operates across six destinations, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar, and Ranthambore, and is expanding towards a portfolio of more than 50 hotels across 75 Indian cities. Blackrock Hotels & Resorts specialises in hotel management and operations, brand development, and asset management. Built around design-led spaces, heritage-inspired hospitality, personalised service, seamless digital systems, and immersive guest experiences, each Blackrock-managed property is crafted to offer refined comfort, curated luxury, scenic settings, private villas, customised banquets, wellness facilities, and memorable stays for leisure travellers, conferences, and destination weddings. The company aims to become the largest operator in Rajasthan by the year 2028.

https://www.blackrockhotels.com/about-us https://www.anantahotels.com/spa-and-resort-jaipur/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)