BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Raymond Lifestyle hosted a one-of-a-kind luxury gathering dedicated to the country's most celebrated bespoke wedding planners and an invitation-only soiree at The Chairman's Collection Flagship store in Bandra. Reckoned for being integral to weddings, this unique event is conceptualised to bring together over 40 of the planners behind India's extraordinary weddings, creating a rare space for collaboration, inspiration, and discovery. The first day was a closed-door gathering of some of the biggest names in the wedding industry who explored bespoke through conversations, shared design perspectives, and curated networking; the day celebrates the artistry, craft, and cultural depth behind the Indian luxury wedding. Speaking on the occasion, Debdeep Sinha, Chief Business Officer, New Business, Raymond Lifestyle Limited, said, "Indian weddings are among the most elaborate celebrations in the world, yet the people who imagine them rarely share one room; this is our tribute to the craftsmanship of India and a platform for the industry to move forward together."

On the second day, a select group of couples, invited by the participating planners, stepped into this scintillating immersive experience and explored a portfolio of luxurious offerings from Chairman's Collection. The flagship store, Chairman's Collection, was the ideal venue, extending gracefully beyond apparel as an offering that is a paradise for connoisseurs of modern luxury. Be it fine jewellery for men, lab-grown diamond pieces of exceptional provenance, and a curated edit of the world's most coveted fragrances and accessories, each chosen with the same discernment that defines every corner of this space. Lab-grown diamonds: contemporary, ethically minded fine jewellery suitable for both brides, grooms and their families. A great gifting option as well for completing the wedding trousseau.

Chairman's Collection Apparel: Made-to-Measure, Custom Tailoring, Made-to-Order heritage attire, exotic fabrics like vicuña, cashmere, linen, wool-silk blends, and luxury footwear designed to provide a complete, tailored wardrobe solution Luxe Hotels and exotic palaces, heritage properties, and exotic destination venues Beauty and bridal artistry such as makeup artists, hair stylists, and wellness experts Each experience was meticulously designed to let couples explore and plan in an intimate setting. 'The Wedding Atelier' celebrates excellence in Indian luxury weddings and is the ideal choice for discerning consumers seeking a refined sanctuary tailored specifically seeking an elevated, occasion-led shopping experience. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)