NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Razorpay, India's Omnichannel Payments Platform for Businesses, has been recognised with the 'Most Innovative AI Product for COO's Office' award at ET's Most Innovative AI Product of the Year 2026. The recognition recognises Razorpay's use of AI to transform business operations internally and solve real-world challenges. Organised by The Economic Times, the awards recognise organisations pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence through innovative products and real-world applications. The awards saw participation from over 500 companies, highlighting the growing momentum of AI innovation and adoption across India's enterprise landscape. Razorpay's winning entry, Razorpay Ray and Yogi - the AI Agents for Ticket Resolution, bringing AI into both merchant-facing interactions and internal operations. Ray acts as an AI assistant for merchants, accessible through WhatsApp and the Razorpay Dashboard, helping them with everyday needs such as checking payment, settlement, and refund status, creating payment links, getting answers to Razorpay-related queries, and navigating onboarding. For instance, a merchant waiting for a settlement can simply ask Ray on WhatsApp for an update, rather than having to raise a support ticket or reach out to the support team.

Yogi, on the other hand, works behind the scenes to understand incoming merchant support queries, identify the steps needed to resolve them, and autonomously handle a range of tickets without human intervention. For example, when a merchant raises a query about account activation or KYC, Yogi can assess the issue, identify the action required, and take the necessary steps to move it towards resolution, without a team member having to manually process every ticket. Together, the AI agents are helping reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and make merchant support and operations more efficient. The solution is already being deployed across Merchant Support and Activations/KYC Checker Operations Teams at Razorpay.

Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Razorpay, said, "For us, building an AI-first organisation is as much about rethinking how we work as it is about the technology we build. Across our business and operations teams, we are increasingly embedding AI into everyday workflows, from resolving customer queries and automating operational processes to enabling smarter business decisions. What is particularly encouraging is how quickly our teams have embraced this shift, identifying opportunities to solve problems differently and putting AI to work in meaningful ways. This recognition is a testament to that collective effort and reinforces our conviction that the real impact of AI comes from making it an integral part of how an organisation operates."

Razorpay continues to invest in AI-led innovation across its business, with a focus on building technology that delivers measurable outcomes for businesses and improves how financial services operate at scale. Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform for businesses, strives to help Indian businesses with innovative solutions built with technology to address the payment and banking journey for businesses. Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, the company strives to provide technology payment solutions to many businesses. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and business banking. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)