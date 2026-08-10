NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 10: The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% is being made against the backdrop of a difficult global macroeconomic environment for the real estate sector, marked by volatile commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflationary pressures. For the housing market, the decision gives buyers more certainty while allowing developers to calibrate launches and execution schedules with demand. The impact is also expected to extend to commercial and mixed-use developments, where visibility into financing is an important factor in expansion plans, capital allocation and leasing activity. Mrinal Mittal, Managing Director, Homeland Group, said, "The RBI's decision is a welcome move as it provides policy stability and reinforces confidence across the real estate sector. A stable interest rate environment is crucial for homebuyers, as it preserves affordability and encourages long-term purchasing decisions. We are already witnessing strong end-user demand, particularly in Punjab and the Tricity region, where improved infrastructure, rising incomes and evolving lifestyle aspirations are driving the next phase of residential growth."

This visibility assumes added importance in emerging residential markets, where end-user demand is closely linked to buyers' ability to plan their finances. A steady policy environment can also encourage developers to adopt a more calibrated approach to supply, ensuring that new projects are introduced in line with absorption levels and local economic opportunities. Neeraj Gulati, Managing Director, Assotech, said, "Tier 2 markets, in particular, are likely to benefit from greater certainty around borrowing costs. Demand in such cities is end-user driven, and certainty around borrowing costs is an important factor in determining the long-term ownership decision. The current policy also allows developers to launch their projects in a more disciplined manner, keeping supply aligned with market needs."

With financing conditions remaining steady, developers can plan project timelines with greater confidence, while investors and institutions gain improved visibility when assessing expansion plans. The neutral stance further supports a measured growth path as the sector responds to global uncertainties without losing sight of domestic demand. Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd., said, "A stable interest rate environment enhances homebuyer confidence by ensuring that borrowing costs remain predictable while enabling developers to plan long-term investments with greater certainty. It also allows for long-term planning, enabling the sector to maintain a stable growth path in the context of global uncertainties."

Karan Malik, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, said, "Along with the upward revision in the GDP growth projection, the policy sends a reassuring signal for long-term investments across real estate. Stable borrowing conditions support homebuyers, while also providing businesses and institutional investors the confidence to pursue expansion plans across residential, commercial and mixed-use projects." The impact of the policy decision extends beyond the initial purchase decision. For developers, greater predictability in financing conditions can support the timely execution of ongoing projects and improve the planning of future launches. Preksha Singh, CEO, Agrasheel Infra, said, "Housing purchases are long-term financial commitments, and consistency in borrowing costs helps buyers plan with greater confidence while allowing developers to move ahead with project execution and future launches. With the RBI expressing confidence in the economy, the residential market remains well placed to sustain its momentum."

The rate decision has also been viewed in the context of inflation management and the need to protect domestic demand. With crude prices and other global factors remaining uncertain, a neutral policy stance gives the central bank room to monitor inflationary pressures. This balance is particularly relevant for real estate, where project execution, sales momentum and funding decisions are closely connected. Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said, "In the current environment, where global crude prices remain volatile, a neutral stance allows policymakers to closely track inflation transmission without disrupting domestic demand cycles. Interest rate stability boosts homebuyers' confidence and supports sales momentum while enabling developers to keep project execution timelines in sync with market conditions."

The broader investment environment may also benefit from the greater predictability created by the RBI's decision. A stable financing backdrop can encourage fresh investments, support enterprise expansion and strengthen capital allocation across growth-oriented sectors. This wider economic stability may reinforce business confidence and investment activity. Azad Ahmad Lone, President, Biigtech, said, "A predictable financing environment encourages fresh investments, supports enterprise expansion and strengthens capital allocation across growth-oriented sectors. As technology continues to play a larger role in India's economic transformation, such policy consistency will help sustain business momentum and investment activity." Commercial real estate is expected to remain another beneficiary, particularly as businesses evaluate expansion plans and investors assess office and retail assets through a long-term lens.

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "Greater clarity on borrowing costs allows developers to manage capital more efficiently, while businesses can move ahead with expansion plans more confidently. This policy direction is expected to support strong leasing activity across premium office and retail developments, strengthening institutional interest in India's commercial property market." Taken together, the industry responses suggest that the RBI's rate decision is supporting a more measured phase of real estate growth, marked by disciplined project launches, sustained end-user demand, stronger leasing prospects and greater confidence in long-term capital deployment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)