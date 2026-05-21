NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20: North India's leading real estate developer, Reach Group has come up with a unique concept of "AIRIA Business District" - a high-performance ecosystem comprising of Grade A retail and offices. Airia Business District serves as an identity for Reach Group's distinct and independent commercial developments in sector 68, on NH248A. The initiative has been conceptualised to position the developments to form a larger ecosystem where there are retail, entertainment, dining and office experiences around one destination-driven environment. At the centre of the ecosystem is the fully operational AIRIA Mall, a Grade-A retail destination driving over 1 lakh footfall per week. Spread across over 5 lakh sq. ft. housing more than 115 national and international brands, a 7-screen multiplex and over 25 dining destinations, the mall has established itself as one of the most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations in Gurugram. In the past, the mall hosted premium events such as Backstreet Boys, Karan Aujla, Martin Garrix among others, elevating the mall's stature in Gurugram's entertainment landscape. The mall acts as the anchor driving footfall and recognition to the ecosystem.

Grade-A office development- AIRIA Corporate Tower, one of the tallest commercial towers on NH-248A. The tower offers the dual advantage of expansive cityscape vistas alongside panoramic views of the Aravalli range. Rising up to 19 storeys, with the first four levels are dedicated to retail, while Airia Corporate Tower office spaces commences from the fifth floor onwards. The tower will offer approximately 3.52 lakh sq. ft. of office space designed around a modern work-dine-entertain environment. The development features an imposing double-height entrance lobby on the ground floor. The tower is being planned with sustainable green building features, large floor plates, premium facade architecture and has direct connectivity with AIRIA Mall.

Further elevating the appeal of this ecosystem is The BAZARIA, a premium SCO plotted development envisioned as a premium high-street retail destination, strategically next to Airia Mall. This independent SCO plotted development has been thoughtfully designed as an experience-led retail destination, enabling seamless and effortless movement for shoppers. Planned to be developed as a high-street destination with integrated sky bridges, common elevators and wraparound balconies, the project aims to benefit from the recognition and footfall of Airia Mall and offers ample parking space. The development now has an availability of plots ranging from approximately 178 sq. yd. to 200 sq. yd. on an average. While most SCO plotted developments take years to establish visibility and attract meaningful footfall, The Bazaria enjoys a distinct day-one advantage with immediate visibility and audience traction, owing to its strategic location.

Ashish Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Reach Group, said, "Commercial destinations today are no longer defined by standalone retail or office developments. They are defined by ecosystems that create experiences, drive repeat engagement and bring together business, entertainment and lifestyle within one integrated environment. AIRIA Mall has already established itself as a strong commercial anchor, and through the AIRIA Business District initiative, we are further strengthening this ecosystem by bringing around complementary developments. Through Airia Business District, Reach Group aims to attract the smart investors in office & retail spaces, who understand the importance of an ecosystem led product rather a standalone development."

The Airia Business District enjoys seamless connectivity to Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road, CPR and NH-48, while also benefiting from proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the proposed metro corridor. Surrounded by a rapidly growing residential and commercial catchment, the development cluster is well positioned to cater to the evolving business and lifestyle needs of Gurugram. With over 15 years of expertise in commercial real estate, Reach Group has developed a portfolio of nearly 3.5 million sq. ft., including under-construction projects. The company has consistently demonstrated strong leasing performance across developments including AIRIA Mall, Comercia, My Tower and 3Roads, with occupancy and leasing achievements ranging between 70% to 100%.

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