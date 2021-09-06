Readers' Favorite International Book Award-21 results announced

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/ATK): There came a big news for Indian literary fraternity when poet from India Sandeep Kumar Mishra won "Silver Award Medal" by "Readers Favorite International Book Award" -2021. It is the first time an Indian poet have won this big award.

The Gold Medal winner was "Dispatches from the Swinging Door Saloon" by Randall McNair and Bronz Medal gone to "JCM-Selected poems" by Brenna Crotty.Sandeep Kumar Mishra on receiving the award says '' Being named winner of this Award means the world to me. It is wonderful for one to be honored at international level, and I will cherish this".

Mishra will be presented the award at the Awards Ceremony during the week of the Miami Book Fair International in Florida in November-2022, the largest book fair in America. The Awards Ceremony will be held at the Regency Hotel Miami where winners are presented with an Olympic-style Award Medal in front of industry professionals and top media.

The Award program received thousands of entries from all over the world including small publishers, independent authors, and big publishers like Simon & Schuster, Random House, HarperCollins.

The contestants were the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and best-selling author Daniel Silva and Sandeep Kumar Mishra, as well as Hollywood author celebrity like Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek), Henry Winkler (Happy Days) and Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty).

The guest speakers include industry experts and celebrities like Paul Michael Glaser (Starsky & Hutch), Eriq La Salle and Dete Meserve, president of Wind Dancer films (Home Improvement, What Women Want)

By winning the Silver Medal, Sandeep Kumar Mishra like other contestants now have a chance for the opportunity to have their book made into a movie or TV show, to be published by a multi award-winning publisher, to be represented by a renowned publicist, and to be represented by a renowned literary agent. Mishra's book "One Heart- Many Breaks" is about modern times, regrets, depression, and suicidal thoughts.They cover his life events and are expression of stark reality of his situation.

Readers Favorite Award is recognised as the Best platform for Authors and Honoring Excellence awards from the Association of Independent Authors. It is fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Award Contest companies.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)