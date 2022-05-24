Realty Buyers lay foundation bricks at M3M Capital, pledge support for girls education

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M's grand Bhoomi Poojan on May 22 attracted hundreds of home-buyers who have invested in the M3M Capital project at Sector 113, Gurugram on Dwarka Expressway.

The home-buyers laid the foundation brick of their own names and became a proud partner for educating one girl child each. On behalf of customers, M3M Foundation has taken the responsibility to educate each girl child till they are able to earn their livelihood. More than 300 certificates were issued to the home-buyers as the testimony of their support to a girl child.

As a chief guest, the pooja ceremony was graced by Nishi Singh, a well-known social worker.

The home-buyers appreciated M3M's benevolent initiative of giving back to the society by aligning the ceremony with a larger purpose and a social cause - 'educating girl child'.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee M3M Foundation, also introduced the children to the M3M home-buyers who were keen to know whose education they were supporting. "Supporting the education of a girl child is a dire necessity today. By educating a girl, we are building a robust society and strengthening the economic development of our nation. I am extremely happy that our home-buyers have come forward in large numbers to support this cause."

An excitement was seen among the M3M Foundation children who attended the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. Neetu from Muzaffarnagar, one of the beneficiaries of the M3M Foundation was also attending such a grand event for the first time. Mamta, another child, had all the interest in studying but was not getting the opportunity for regular education. She was emotional to know that now her education has been secured by M3M Foundation with the support of M3M home-buyers. "One day, I will make everyone proud," she said.

Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India, was happy to see the confidence of the home-buyers in the M3M projects. "We are delighted to see the home-buyers satisfaction which has always been a driving force for M3M to deliver the state-of-the-art projects. I am sure, M3M Capital would prove to be another milestone in the bouquet of M3M projects," he added.

Many families came with their children, and some came even with their old grandparents. There were also many people who attended the ceremony on behalf of their family members. Many felt it was the first time they had attended such a mammoth ceremony.

One of the buyers, Sarita who has booked the flat for her son, was overwhelmed to see such a spiritual ceremony of Bhoomi Poojan. "It was a heart touching moment for me as I felt I was laying the foundation brick of my own house," she said. Another buyer, Anju Baala, had attended the foundation brick laying ceremony for the first time and was nostalgic to experience the vibrations of chanting of mantras by 51 Brahmins.

Rohit Talhan came with his old parents, father Rajpal Singh and mother Urmila Devi, to attend the ceremony, and is a first-time investor in M3M projects. "It was a joy to receive the invitation for joining the foundation brick laying ceremony. There is a huge excitement and expectation from M3M and we are convinced that we are in the best of hands."

The M3M Capital project at Dwarka Expressway is a part of the larger vision of Smart City Delhi Airport and is in close proximity to Aerocity and Delhi International Airport. In the first phase, M3M India has launched 5 residential towers with about 650 units.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)