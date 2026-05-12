Rear Admiral GK Garg (Retd.) engaged with students at Galgotias University on geopolitics, maritime security, global trade, and leadership in an increasingly uncertain world

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12: As geopolitical tensions, maritime security concerns, and disruptions across global trade routes continue to reshape economies, industries, and supply chains worldwide, Galgotias University hosted Rear Admiral Girish Kumar Garg (Retd.) for a Leadership Dialogue on geopolitics, maritime strategy, and global trade dynamics. The interaction, organised by the School of Aviation, Logistics and Tourism Management (SALTM), brought together students and faculty members for discussions on some of the most pressing geopolitical and economic developments influencing the world today. The session explored how ongoing tensions across West Asia and other regions are impacting global shipping corridors, logistics ecosystems, energy movement, international commerce, and supply chain resilience.

Rear Admiral Garg spoke extensively about the strategic importance of critical maritime routes including the Strait of Hormuz and examined how disruptions across these corridors directly influence global trade flows, economic stability, logistics planning, and business continuity across nations. He also discussed the evolving role of India and the Indian Navy in maintaining maritime security and safeguarding strategic trade interests in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment. Students from across different schools and programmes actively engaged in discussions around strategic resilience, global trade dependencies, maritime logistics, risk management, and the growing intersection between geopolitics and business decision making. The dialogue encouraged students to think beyond conventional management frameworks and understand how international political developments increasingly shape industries, markets, and economic systems.

During his visit, Rear Admiral Garg appreciated the scale, infrastructure, academic environment, and overall learning ecosystem at Galgotias University. Reflecting on his interaction with students and his experience on campus, he remarked that the University was comparable with some of the finest national as well as international institutions he had visited during his extensive engagement with academic institutions. He further appreciated the energy, organisation, facilities, discipline, and student engagement visible across the campus. Capt. Vaibhav Goutham Suresh, Director, School of Aviation, Logistics and Tourism Management, contributed academic and industry perspectives during the interaction and highlighted the importance of exposing students to contemporary geopolitical and economic realities that are increasingly shaping global industries and careers.

The session formed part of Galgotias University's continuing efforts to connect classroom learning with real world global developments by enabling students to engage directly with distinguished leaders from strategic affairs, defence, public policy, and industry. Through such dialogues, the University continues to encourage interdisciplinary thinking, strategic awareness, and deeper engagement with the global realities students will navigate as future professionals and leaders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)