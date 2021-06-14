Reasons to invest in a Bajaj Finance Online Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): A fixed deposit is one of the most solid and secure investment options available today, because the money deposited in an FD remains unaffected from fluctuating market trends.

Furthermore, it is one of the most reliable options to park one's hard-earned money, in order to gain higher returns on deposit.

In India, banks, post offices, and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) extend the provision of (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit) to customers. Bajaj Finance is one of the NBFCs offering this facility. Each of these facilitators have their own set of benefits and features.

Only a thorough analysis of their fixed deposit features can help establish the differences between them. If one aims to invest their money in a safe investment tool such as an FD for long-term capital appreciation, it is important to be aware of these differences.

Here's why Bajaj Finance online FD is a preferred investment avenue:

Earn more with high interest rates

Interest rates serve as the primary criteria in influencing people's choices. The FD interest rates in India rely on the RBI regulations. Repo rate cuts by the RBI brings down the interest rates offered by commercial banks. This, in turn, diminishes the receivable returns on maturity. However, Bajaj Finance, being an NBFC, is not directly controlled by the central bank. It remains relatively immune to the changes brought about by the cuts in policy rates. Hence, Bajaj Finance online FD is more rewarding compared to other FD plans offered by banks or even post offices.

Bajaj Finance offers some of the highest (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-fees-and-interest-rates) FD rates in India. Given below is a table encapsulating the difference in interest rates provided by different financial institutions.

Fixed deposit rates in India for post offices vary based on tenor and senior citizens do not enjoy any additional benefit in the form of a higher interest rate. Thus, Bajaj Finance online FD stands as a stronger contender, as it not only guarantees higher returns, but also comes with a suite of other benefits.

Flexible payout options and Loan against FD

Post office and bank FDs don't provide the flexibility of getting interest payouts as per the investors' choice. However, one can opt for periodic interest payouts as per one's needs, by depositing savings in the non-cumulative FD plan offered by Bajaj Finance. This plan gives investors the option of choosing between monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

Financiers like Bajaj Finance also allow investors to apply for a collateral-free loan against FDs, a provision that isn't offered by savings accounts. The loan amount against fixed deposits offered by Bajaj Finance can be up to 75% of the FD value. This offers investors with the liquidity to meet urgent needs.

Safe and easy online investment process

An end-to-end online process adopted by Bajaj Finance online FD enables investors to benefit from a contactless investment procedure. One can easily fill the online FD form and, also avail an additional 0.10% rate benefit for booking online.

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by the highest safety ratings of (FAAA) and (MAAA) by CRISIL and ICRA respectively, which are the leading credit rating agencies in India. Therefore, one can easily invest in a (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD%27) Bajaj Finance online FD without having to worry about returns, defaults or untimely interest payouts.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: (https://www.bajajfinserv.in)

