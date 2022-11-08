Record breaking speed of construction achieved by Urbanrise's Technical Team at Kokapet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All along the history, records have been meant for commercial real estate projects only. For the first time ever in India 25,000 sq.ft. of Slab has been cast by Project head Rajesh Ekkiri and his team by pouring 500 CUM of concrete working round the clock for 24 hours. This feat has been achieved at the under-construction residence of Manoj Namburu, CMD of Urbanrise & Alliance Group at the Altamont, Kokapet in Hyderabad.

Such a goal has been conceived and achieved for the first time ever, not only in Hyderabad but in the entire country for an independent Bungalow. This feat has been achieved while maintaining the highest standards of quality of construction.

The complete process was meticulously planned and executed to perfection. This onerous task consisted of over 180+ labour, 20+ technical staff & support staff and 20 Transit Mixers and over 50 lorries all working with clockwork precision to ensure that this feat was achieved with all the world-class quality parameters in place.

Commenting on this achievement, Manoj Namburu -Chairman & MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, "Such goals can only be possible at Urbanrise & Alliance Group as teams are constantly inspired and motivated to take hairy audacious goals and scale their capabilities each month to next higher level. This has been made possible due to the team's self-belief, days of planning, perfect execution of those plans and showcases capabilities in the field of construction and our commitment to completing projects ahead of schedules."

Commenting on this achievement, Chandra Sekhar Reddy - Jt. MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, "This kind of a target hasn't been imagined least off all executed by anyone in the country and for Urbanrise's Technical Team to achieve this unbelievable achievement leaves me inspired and this record is dedicated to our highly motivated teams."

