Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile.

The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters' Association (ASOEX), alongside the Chilean Embassy in India and the office of the Chilean Trade Commission - ProChile, has launched the very first generic promotion campaign in India to introduce this delightful fruit to the discerning health-conscious Indian consumers.

To mark the mega launch, Juan Angulo M, Ambassador of Chile to India inaugurated a promotion campaign at Foodhall, Chanakyapuri. The retailer had set up an attractive display of Chilean Cherries and reported good sales.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Angulo remarked that, "The Chilean cherries are prized for their flavor and superior quality and the country is one of the largest exporters of cherries in the world. The fantastic taste of the juicy, sweet pulp of these cherries are loved by consumers across the world and I am delighted to see them in India."

"The Chilean Cherry Committee of ASOEX is delighted to be promoting for the very first time Chilean Cherries to India. The broad Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains create a paradise for cherry production and the unique weather conditions stimulate the growth of cherries. The differences between temperatures during the day and at night are particularly helpful for bringing out the wholesome flavours of Chilean cherries and assuring their good size and intense red colour. This season Chile is expected to export more than 316 thousand tons of fresh cherries worldwide, which represents a 38 per cent increase in regards to the previous year," said Charif Christian Carvajal M, Director of Marketing Europe and Asia, ASOEX, speaking to the media via a video call

"We foresee immense potential of Chilean Cherries in India. Production of Cherry in Chile is 100 per cent counter seasonal to Indian cherry production that happens in June/July. Chilean cherries will be in the market in December and January. It is a perfect time for a fruit like Cherries, as demand is high for Christmas, New Year and the festive period of Pongal, Valentine Day etc. Our campaign is called Cherry-sh Every Moment and we have chalked out an extensive retail strategy to take this delicious fruit to discerning Indian consumers across the country. These cherries will be available both with retail fruit sellers and e-commerce platforms," said Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative, speaking on the India campaign for Chilean Cherries.

