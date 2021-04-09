RED FM gears up for T20 season with 'Saara India Sara Ra Ra'

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading and most awarded private radio networks has kick-started its campaign 'Saara India Sara Ra Ra'.

The campaign will be capturing the electrifying feeling of the annual T20 tournament, and celebrating the homecoming of the T20 tournament for all fans across the country. With exciting daily cricket contests, comedy series, stories from stadium and more, the campaign will include all things cricket.

Renowned poet, Dr Sunil Jogi will be will doing contemporary poetry on cricket in 'Jogira' style. The cricket frenzy is incomplete without music and to add to the hysteria, Red FM will launch an anthem, which encompasses the cricket madness. As part of the campaign, cricket fans will get opportunities to win exciting prizes through contests.

Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "After witnessing a year full of lockdowns and the previous edition that was held in the UAE, it's time for people to enjoy cricket in their home states. Sport comes as a relief and brings with it the hope of a better tomorrow. Just like every other year, Red FM is all set to bring the best of action through our campaign, 'Saara India Sara Ra Ra'. The one sporting event that unites 'Saara India' will be celebrated in a very 'desi-cool' style, in other words, the 'Jogira' style which is a splendid musical rendition; talking about T20 season this year."

The campaign will be executed in key markets across the country with double entertainment along with regular updates from the matches.

