RED FM launches World Cup campaign 'Totka Chalao India Ko Jeetao'

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, has kick-started its World Cup campaign 'Totka Chalao, India ko Jeetao'. Capturing the passion and craze of fans, RED FM will celebrate the 'totkas' and will have RJs follow some of these tricks shared by listeners as part of the campaign.
Witness the best of entertainment with 'Nand Kishore Bairagi' aka RJ Kisna taking a spin on the 'totkas' in his unique style. The campaign will also have Bauaa aka RJ Raunac calling up opponent teams as part of his prank calls series. Keeping the passion of the World Cup alive, RED FM will also launch the anthem, 'Totka Wala Gana' capturing the craze of cricket fans across the country.
Speaking on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Cricket generates a kind of excitement that cuts across all sections of the society in India. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the mega tournament to start after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to all sporting activities. Over the years, cricket has united fans and radio has been a crucial part in bringing them together. There's no denying that luck and superstitions go hand in hand with a cricket fan and this year we are bringing some of those practices the fans have subconsciously picked up over the years and now cannot let go. Our campaign, 'Totka Chalao, India ko Jeetao' will highlight some of the crazy 'totkas' that cricket fans follow across the country. We hope that you will share your favourite 'totkas' with us and cheer for team India with RED FM."
The campaign will be rolled out in 40 key markets across the country with non-stop entertainment for all cricket lovers.
