Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata - A Grand Cultural Spectacle

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, one of the most anticipated events in India and one of the world's largest cultural extravaganzas, will be held from March 25th until April 3rd, 2022, at the country's iconic 17th- century monument in New Delhi, Red Fort.

A joint collaboration with the Ministry of Culture celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 10-day event will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India's rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more.

"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Culture Ministry along with Red Fort's Monument Mitra, Dalmia Bharat Limited has conceptualized the event.

"The inaugural Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata highlights our culture and traditions as has never been seen before. We hope that this will enable visitors, and especially our youth, to build connections between our nation's current progress and our ancient glory, by understanding values that are India-centric as well as globally relevant," Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited. "Through each and every specially curated initiative at the Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, we hope to enable visitors to immerse themselves into India's cultural, celebratory and community-led legacies. We are grateful to our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Modiji, and the Government of India, for giving us this opportunity to serve our nation as a Monument Mitra and we are confident that everybody that visits the event will take back with them unique and unforgettable experiences that bind us as a nation and a community."

As part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promises a rich cultural treat to visitors. Some of the highlights will include a projection mapping show on India's history on the exterior walls of the monument; an exhibition of the nation's achievements through the years; a host of cultural programs featuring the grandeur of the country's vibrant arts and craftsmanship, a culinary explosion of regional cuisines and specially curated song and dance performances that pay homage to the country's unity in diversity.

Highlighting the history of India in engaging and interactive sequences, the Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is planned as an annual event, underlining themes such as the freedom struggle, ideas, resolve and achievements at 75 and beyond.

As part of its endeavours in the path breaking initiative, Dalmia Bharat Limited aims to instill a sense of national pride and ensure sustenance for communities by improving jobs and opportunities.

The concept of Monument Mitras is the brainchild of the Ministry of Tourism, along with the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is part of the "Adopt A Heritage" project that seeks to preserve India's rich cultural heritage and monuments and provide tourists with a comfortable and exciting experience tourist through basic and advanced amenities through participation from corporates and individuals. The 'Adopt A Heritage' project, was launched on September 27, 2017, on the occasion of World Tourism Day by President Ram Nath Govind, enabling corporate entities, public sector companies or individuals to become Monument Mitras (friends).

