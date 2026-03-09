PNN New Delhi [India], March 9: Redbrick Offices, India's leading co-working and managed office provider, has leased 0.4 million sq. ft. at AP4 Tech Park in Wagholi, marking one of Pune's largest recent office space transactions in recent times. Developed by Amar Builders in partnership with Pristine Properties, AP4 Tech Park is a Grade A IT development spanning 4 million sq. ft. known for its advanced infrastructure, sustainable design, and strategic location within the Kharadi Annexe growth corridor. This major lease gives Redbrick a strong, long-term foothold to serve surging demand from GCCs, IT firms, startups, and global enterprises. The flexible arrangement allows seamless scaling as the market evolves.

Redbrick offices 's proven track record Redbrick Offices manages over 5 million sq. ft. across more than 60 centres in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, with plans to double to 10 million sq. ft. by 2028. Pioneering "'Space-as-a-Service'" since 2015, it delivers hospitality-driven, ESG-focused workspaces in Grade A properties, slashing costs by up to 25% via scale, single-vendor management, and penalty-free flexibility. The firm caters to over 300 enterprise clients, including multinationals like Salesforce, Marsh McLennan, BASF, Lenovo, Cisco, and, Boston Scientific, who choose Redbrick for bespoke, high-quality workspaces that enhance productivity and employee well-being.

In Pune alone, Redbrick already handles over 1.5 million sq. ft., from Hinjawadi to Kharadi across 13 Grade A assets, partnering with all major landlords and developers. "This lease at AP4 Tech Park marks a pivotal step in our Pune expansion, positioning us to deliver world-class workspaces amid the city's tech boom," said Ayush Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Redbrick Offices. Committed to ESG principles, employee well-being, and delivering thoughtfully designed spaces that support productivity and collaboration, Redbrick is actively expanding its portfolio and is on track to double its managed workspace area in the coming years. Speaking on the acquisition, Goenka added, "For us, this is not just about adding space. It's about building for the future. We are creating an asset that will serve our clients and teams for years to come. The way the park is designed, its strategic location, and the flexibility it offers make it a perfect fit for our vision of providing high-quality, adaptable office solutions. Kharadi is only going to grow stronger as a hub for IT and knowledge-driven businesses, and being here puts us exactly where we need to be for the next chapter of our journey."

The acquisition will significantly enhance Redbrick Offices' ability to serve large enterprises, high- growth startups, GCCs and multinational clients seeking premium co-working and managed office solutions in Pune. The company plans to integrate advanced technology, collaborative zones, and hospitality-driven amenities into its AP4 Tech Park offering, creating a workplace environment that inspires productivity and fosters community. Engineered for excellence AP4 Tech Park, situated in Pune's rapidly evolving Kharadi Annexe, exemplifies modern and sustainable design and infrastructure. The development has earned a Pre-Certified Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), distinguishing itself through exceptional environmental standards, resource efficiency, and a forward-thinking approach to workspace design.

With a strong focus on sustainable architecture, seamless connectivity, and holistic employee well-being, AP4 Tech Park is positioned as not just a place to work, it is a space to grow, connect, and thrive