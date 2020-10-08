Redesigned, Refreshed, Re-Energized: The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS launched in a new avatar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India launched the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India today.

India is the first country to witness the launch of the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. Both motorcycles are available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced as per BS-VI standards in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company.

"Globally, BMW Motorrad has created a distinct position for itself in the fast-growing sub-500 cc segment with both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. For thousands of riders and enthusiasts, the BMW G 310 R has redefined pure urban motorcycling for everyday life. For those looking for adventure and fun, BMW G 310 GS has provided the perfect reason to take the off-beat track. In their new avatar, both motorcycles feature striking design modifications, new technology and enhanced riding dynamics. We have launched both bikes at an extremely attractive pricing, incredible EMIs and reduced cost of ownership. It is an enthralling invitation to become part of the close-knit and passionate BMW Motorrad community. It doesn't get better than this! So, go ahead and 'Make Life a Ride'," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows -

The new BMW G 310 R - INR 2,45,000

The new BMW G 310 GS - INR 2,85,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax / cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The new BMW G 310 R has been launched in the following colors - Cosmic Black, Polar White and 'Style Sport' in Limestone Metallic (additional Rs 10,000 on ex-showroom price). The new BMW G 310 GS has been launched in the following colors - Polar White, '40 years of GS' Edition in Cosmic Black and 'Style Rallye' in Kyanite blue Metallic (additional Rs 6,000 on ex-showroom price for the 'Style Rallye' and '40 years of GS' Edition).

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now available on attractive finance schemes through BMW India Financial Services with all-inclusive monthly instalments starting at Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,500 respectively (*calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan).

For complete peace of mind, BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost of INR 16,250. The first 500 customers will avail a special price of sR 5,499.

Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

An exclusive range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise has been developed specially for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS to add to the excitement.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS

The new BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort in the city. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads. The new BMW G 310 GS has a high level of versatility that is unrivalled in the segment.

Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS now feature a full-LED headlight for even better visibility at night and LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights for increased visibility in traffic. This ensures particularly bright and homogeneous illumination of the road. The new LED headlight connections eliminate any light cone vibrations on uneven roads.

Both, the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. It provides ergonomic benefits, particularly for people with small hands. New high-end details such as the standard upside-down fork, quality materials, supplementary fittings and excellent workmanship all reflect the finest within the segment, clearly underscoring the premium aspiration of the BMW G 310 models.

The new BMW G 310 R features a 'Style Sport' color scheme in which special Limestone metallic color combines with red rims and a red frame to create a bold, sporty appearance. Similarly, the new BMW G 310 GS features an exclusive color scheme with 'Style Rallye' effect.

Here, the red frame combines with Kyanite Blue metallic color to showcase the dynamic GS genes. The new BMW G 310 GS has another special '40 Years GS' edition color scheme. It is based on a famous historical model from BMW GS history - the R 100 GS. This edition comes with basic cosmic black color and yellow graphics on tank side panels.

In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic color. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle, enhancing the modern look.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have a newly developed BS-VI engine. It is a 313-cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure.

A remarkable feature of the engine is its backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 - 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

The 6-speed gearbox transfers the torque with an optimized transmission ratio. The slipper clutch with self-reinforcement provides precise actuation and smooth downshifts.

The newly introduced 'Ride by Wire' system passes on the rider's commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system resulting in even finer control and improved throttle response. Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine.

The suspension has a torsionally stiff, highly robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a directly mounted spring strut. The suspension geometry is designed for easy handling, stability and a neutral cornering response, which makes for an active riding character and maximum riding fun.

The high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances. The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large display that offers excellent clarity and a range of information.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)