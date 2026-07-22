PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, and AutomationEdge, a leading Agentic Process Automation platform for global enterprises, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of enterprise automation and Agentic AI. The collaboration brings together Redington's extensive distribution ecosystem and partner network with AutomationEdge's enterprise-grade Agentic Process Automation platform to enable faster, scalable, and outcome-driven digital transformation for organizations. As a part of the partnership, AutomationEdge's portfolio of AI Agents and automation solutions is now available through the Redington AI Exchange Marketplace, enabling partners and customers to easily discover, evaluate, and deploy enterprise-ready AI solutions. This availability significantly reduces the time required to adopt AI-driven automation and provides organizations with access to proven use cases that can deliver measurable business outcomes.

The partnership is focused on delivering solution-led automation offerings that simplify adoption for enterprises and channel partners. By combining Redington's go-to-market reach with AutomationEdge's 10x automation capabilities, the two organizations aim to help businesses move from fragmented automation initiatives to enterprise-wide orchestration--driving efficiency, agility, and operational excellence. Through this collaboration, both companies will jointly promote pre-built automation and AI Agent solutions across key business functions, including banking operations, insurance processes, IT / HR operations, customer service, and finance functions. These solutions include ready-to-deploy workflows, AI Agents, demonstration environments, and implementation frameworks designed to accelerate deployment and reduce complexity. The partnership will also include joint go-to-market initiatives such as partner enablement programs, co-branded workshops, solution showcases, and proof-of-concept (PoC) engagements. These initiatives are designed to equip Redington partners with the knowledge, tools, and support needed to successfully position, sell, and implement AI-powered automation solutions for enterprise and mid-market customers.

Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington, said, "The next phase of AI adoption will be defined by execution. Through the Redington AI Exchange Marketplace, we are bringing together the technologies and ecosystem needed to help partners deliver real business outcomes at scale. AutomationEdge's Agentic AI and automation capabilities strengthen our ability to enable customers to accelerate AI adoption with greater speed, governance, and confidence." Prasad Likhite, Chief Sales Officer of AutomationEdge, said, "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Redington and accelerate the adoption of next-generation enterprise automation and Agentic AI solutions across the market. The availability of AutomationEdge AI Agents through the Redington AI Exchange Marketplace marks an important milestone in democratizing AI-led transformation, enabling enterprises to rapidly scale intelligent automation initiatives with speed, agility, and measurable business impact. At the same time, it creates significant opportunities for partners to drive innovation, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver greater value to their customers."

The collaboration also emphasizes localized support, implementation expertise, and customer success services, ensuring that organizations can seamlessly deploy, manage, and scale automation initiatives. By leveraging Redington's strong partner ecosystem and AutomationEdge's deep expertise in automation and Agentic AI, the partnership is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. As organizations increasingly prioritize productivity, operational efficiency, and AI-led transformation, this partnership marks a significant step toward making enterprise automation and Agentic AI more accessible, scalable, and impactful across industries. About Redington Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON) (BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative "Unlock Next", Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact--helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what's next in technology

About AutomationEdge AutomationEdge is a leading Agentic Process Automation platform for global enterprises. Its platform enables organizations to automate complex business processes, deploy AI Agents at scale, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across industries. Media Contact: Rahul Wandile rahul.wandile@automationedge.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)