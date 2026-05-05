PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5: Skin and hair problems have become an everyday reality for millions of people in India. Whether it is persistent acne that refuses to go away despite countless home remedies, pigmentation that slowly chips away at one's confidence, or hair fall that becomes noticeable a little more each month - these concerns affect people across all age groups. The stress of modern life, pollution, erratic sleep patterns, hormonal imbalances, and dietary changes have only made things worse, especially in fast-growing urban centres like Hyderabad. For many people, the journey of finding the right dermatologist is frustrating. They visit multiple clinics, try different treatments, and often feel rushed through consultations without really understanding what is happening with their skin or hair. It is in this context that Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic , a quiet but steadily growing practice in Kokapet, has started to stand out not because of aggressive advertising, but because of the way it treats its patients.

The Doctor Behind Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic Dr. Nikitha Reddy, the founder of Reglow, did not take a shortcut into dermatology. She completed her MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences and then pursued her post-graduation as an MD in Dermatology from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. It was during her years of training that she developed a deep interest in understanding skin and hair conditions from the root level, rather than simply treating them on the surface. What stayed with her through medical school and early clinical experience was a simple observation - most patients who walked in with skin or hair complaints had already been to other doctors. Many had been prescribed treatments without being told why their condition was happening in the first place. Some had spent significant money on procedures that were not suited to their specific problem. Dr. Nikitha felt that something fundamental was missing: the conversation between doctor and patient.

That belief became the foundation of Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic. When she set up the clinic in Kokapet, she made a conscious decision to build a practice where the consultation would be just as important as the treatment. Every patient who walks into Reglow goes through a detailed assessment of their skin type, their medical history, their lifestyle, their diet, their stress levels before any treatment is even discussed. It takes more time, but Dr. Nikitha believes it leads to results that actually last. A Neighbourhood That Was Growing, but Underserved Kokapet and its surrounding areas - Financial District, Gachibowli, Narsingi, Gandipet have seen explosive growth over the past few years. Thousands of families and young professionals have moved into these neighbourhoods, but the healthcare infrastructure, particularly when it comes to specialised dermatological care, has not always kept pace. Many residents still travel to Jubilee Hills or Banjara Hills for a skin or hair consultation, simply because that is where the established clinics have traditionally been.

Reglow's presence in Kokapet addresses that gap. Situated at Raichandani Square on Golden Mile Road, it is easily accessible for residents across the western corridor of Hyderabad. The clinic is open all seven days of the week, from 10 in the morning to 8 in the evening, a schedule designed keeping working professionals and families in mind. Not Just Skin Deep - the Range of Care at Reglow The clinic covers a wide range of skin, hair, and aesthetic concerns. On the dermatology side, Dr. Nikitha and her team treat conditions like acne, acne scars, pigmentation, melasma, and various other skin disorders. These are not treated with a cookie-cutter approach; each treatment plan is built around the individual patient's diagnosis.

Hair care is another significant part of what Reglow does. From early-stage hair thinning and general hair fall to more advanced conditions like androgenic alopecia, the clinic offers treatments including GFC and PRP therapy, exosome-based hair restoration, and hair transplant procedures. Dr. Nikitha's approach here is similar to her skin practice: understand the cause first, then recommend the right course of action. For patients looking at aesthetic treatments, Reglow offers services like laser hair removal, laser toning, HydraFacial, chemical peels, Cosmelan depigmentation, anti-aging treatments, dark circle correction, skin boosters, and skin tag and wart removal. The clinic also provides wellness-focused therapies like IV nutrient infusions and glutathione treatments reflecting a growing understanding that healthy skin often starts from within.

The Stories That Follow Patients Home Perhaps the most telling indicator of a clinic's quality is what patients say when they leave. A look at Reglow's publicly available reviews reveals a consistent pattern: patients appreciate the time Dr. Nikitha gives to each consultation. Many mention that she explains their condition in detail, sets realistic expectations, and does not push unnecessary procedures. Several patients have noted that the cost of their treatment was more reasonable than they had anticipated, especially given the quality of care. One patient shared how their laser hair removal results improved significantly over multiple sessions, with the team guiding them through each stage. Another spoke about a long-standing dandruff and hair loss issue that showed visible improvement within just two visits. These are not overnight miracle stories - they are the result of consistent, well-planned treatment.

Listening First, Treating Second In a market where dermatology clinics often compete on the latest machines or the most glamorous interiors, Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic has taken a different route. The clinic is well-equipped with modern dermatological and aesthetic technology, and it maintains strict hygiene and safety protocols. But what seems to matter most to patients is something simpler a doctor who listens, explains, and treats with care. Dr. Nikitha Reddy is not chasing trends. She is building a practice grounded in clinical knowledge, honest communication, and a genuine concern for her patients' long-term skin and hair health. For residents of Kokapet and the wider Hyderabad area, Reglow offers something that is sometimes harder to find than the latest treatment: a dermatologist who puts the patient before the procedure.

About Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic At Reglow Skin Hair & Aesthetic Clinic, the team understands that each patient is unique and has individual skincare needs. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of every patient. Equipped with the latest technologies and using only the highest quality products, Reglow ensures that patients receive the best possible results. - Advanced dermatology - Aesthetic solutions - Personalized care - Safe treatments - Natural-looking results - Latest technologies (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)