PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: As the global financial services industry prepares to discuss the future of trading, fintech and international capital markets, Jay Joymungul, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Liquidity, will participate in Money Expo India 2026, joining industry leaders, institutional partners and senior financial professionals to explore the structural shifts shaping cross-border finance. Scheduled for 29-30 August 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Money Expo India 2026 will bring together global financial institutions, fintech innovators, technology providers and market participants to discuss the latest developments in online trading, digital finance, artificial intelligence, blockchain and next-generation financial infrastructure. Guided by the themes "Trade Big, Invest Smart" and "Connect, Innovate & Grow," the event has emerged as one of Asia's premier financial gatherings, attracting participants from India, the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Regulus Liquidity's participation underscores the firm's commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on global markets, evolving regulatory frameworks and the increasing integration of international financial systems. As cross-border capital flows continue to expand, the company believes that education, transparency and informed engagement are critical to building resilient and sustainable financial markets. Headquartered in Mauritius and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, Regulus Liquidity actively promotes informed discussions on international markets, macroeconomic developments and the regulatory architecture shaping today's global financial ecosystem. "Our industry is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history," said Jay Joymungul, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Liquidity.

"Currency markets, forex trading platforms and liquidity providers are being reshaped by advances in execution technology, low-latency trading environments and new settlement infrastructure. At the same time, regulatory regimes are evolving across jurisdictions, and capital is moving more fluidly than ever before. Yet one of the most important aspects of this transformation is financial inclusion. The gig economy is quietly redefining global commerce, and cross-border finance must evolve alongside it, particularly in economies with strong demographic dividends where millions of young people are entering the workforce and participating in capital markets. In such an environment, financial literacy is no longer optional--it is foundational. Platforms such as Money Expo India provide an invaluable opportunity for industry stakeholders to challenge assumptions, exchange perspectives and deepen their collective understanding of the forces shaping global finance. We look forward to contributing to these conversations with rigour, insight and constructive dialogue."

During the two-day event, Jay Joymungul will engage with financial professionals, technology partners and industry stakeholders on developments in international markets, financial technology, market infrastructure and the evolving global regulatory landscape. Discussions will focus on long-term sustainability, expanding market access and strengthening collaboration across the international financial ecosystem. Regulus Liquidity emphasised that its participation at Money Expo India 2026 is *strictly for industry engagement and financial education purposes. The firm is **not authorised to offer or solicit regulated investment services in India*, and its participation should not be interpreted as an offer, invitation or promotion of any financial product or regulated financial service. All interactions will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

As financial markets become increasingly interconnected, Regulus Liquidity believes continued dialogue among regulators, market participants, technology innovators and educators will be essential to strengthening understanding of international finance and supporting more informed decision-making across the industry. About Regulus Liquidity Regulus Liquidity is the trading name of Regulus Capital, a Mauritius-based investment dealer licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius under Licence No. GB23202202. The firm is committed to advancing responsible financial education, transparent communication and informed dialogue on international capital markets and cross-border finance. Disclaimer: This announcement is issued solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation of financial services in India or in any jurisdiction where such activities are prohibited by law.

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