"Reid & Taylor," the iconic textile brand, celebrates 25 years of India operations

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/SRV): "Reid & Taylor," one of the reputed premium suiting and shirting brand, is celebrating 25 years in India. Reid & Taylor has built a strong brand presence in India with its premium experience and high-value endorsements by ace celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Pierce Brosnan.

In 2008 GIC, Singapore invested 900 Crores to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the company.

With its rapid growth in the initial years and increasing demands from consumers, the company faced a lot of challenges in the last decade with faulty supply chain management and inefficient management of distribution channels, which halted the growth of the brand. It went through the process of restructuring, and eventually, it was taken over by Finquest Group, promoted by the late Bharat Patel, in 2020.

Within a short period, Reid & Taylor has bounced back and is rapidly growing with strong backing from Finquest Group, which is spearheaded by dynamic leader Hardik Patel.

With its suiting factory running successfully in Mysore, Reid & Taylor expanded its product basket by acquiring a Premium 100 per cent Cotton Shirting Unit at Bharuch with an investment of more than 300 crores.

This premium shirting unit is a one-of-a-kind manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of more than 18 million metres and is spread over 35 acres of land.

Led by its visionary CEO, Ajay Agarwal, Reid & Taylor today employs more than 1800 people, and the company has grown rapidly with two manufacturing units and strong distribution channels across the country to meet growing consumer demands.

The brand has rapidly scaled up its physical store presence to reach consumers and is currently present in more than a thousand MBO stores across India. Reid & Taylor plans to aggressively scale up its physical presence along with its online presence to reach consumers effectively.

Today, the brand includes everything from suiting, shirting, apparel, and accessories to offer a one-stop shop across its brand outlets. With unmatched quality and price, Reid & Taylor is one of the most sought-after brands in the premium segment of men's wear.

With a strategically planned business model and unique customer acquisition campaigns, Reid & Taylor is delivering consistent growth, leveraging optimism in the market, and improving consumer demand.

For more information, please visit: (https://bondwiththebest.com).

