Rela Hospital gives an arousing send-off to its 1st heart transplant patient

You would like to read
- Rela Hospital launching EBUS to diagnose lung diseases
- Rela Hospital launches South Chennai Dialysis Support Group
- Rela Hospital sets benchmark in liver transplant with 99.2 percent patient survival rate
- Oasis Fertility's groundbreaking initiative to beat COVID apprehensions with IVF @Home
- Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A historic feat for Rela Hospital. A large team of heart transplant experts and the cardiac specialist team from Rela KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute (including surgeons, anaesthetists, perfusionists and nurses), gave an arousing send-off to their 1st heart transplant patient.
The recipient, Sujatha, a 36-year-old housewife got a new lease of life with the heart donated by a brain-dead youth, flown from Madurai to Chennai in a record time of 45-minutes.
Early in Nov 2020, after an assessment at Rela Hospital, Sujatha's family was told that the best chance of getting well again was to undergo a heart transplant surgery. On 26th Feb 2021, around 6 pm Rela Hospital received an organ alert call from TRANSTAN (Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu), where this lucky patient got a donor whose organ matched her condition and she underwent a successful heart transplant on Feb 27th, and since then, she has made a remarkable recovery and regained her life where now she is able to do her daily routine like getting dressed, walking, bending, and eating on her own, without any dependency.
"Being breathless was hard and I couldn't walk for long; climbing stairs was a killer, walking four steps and I'd have to rest. Sometimes I could hardly talk and was so breathless. My family had a tough time managing me. I felt like a burden to them, I never went out of the house then, I was slowly giving up. The hero of my story is my donor, without whom there wouldn't be this happy story. I do not know who he/she is, I may never know but I am extremely grateful to my donor's family for this miraculous life which they have given me. None of this would be possible without the generosity of the donor's family," said Sujatha.
Dr Sandeep Attawar, Program Director - Heart and Lung Transplantation, Rela KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, said, "the patient was critically ill and was at the end-stage of heart failure. The heart transplant was her only option. The surgery was successful and she made a remarkable recovery. She started walking on the 2nd day after the surgery. From the 4th day, she started walking on her own and having a normal diet."
Rela Hospital also thanked the civil authorities, the police officers and their teams in Madurai and Chennai for creating the green corridor that helped the donated organ reach Rela Hospital in a record time.
Speaking at the meet, Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman - Rela Hospital said, "This is a tremendous accomplishment. Earlier, Patients used to die each day while waiting for a matching organ. The challenge is finding the right organ for the right person at the right time. Ideally, we need to transplant them before they get too sick and inoperable."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor