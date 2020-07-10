Relaxo Foundation contributes 25,000 pair of slippers to Delhi sanitation workers, a salute to unsung warriors

In these times of coronavirus pandemic sanitation workers with the municipal corporations have been at the forefront, putting their lives at risk, in ensuring a clean and healthy environment.

Acknowledging their selfless service to the society at large, Relaxo Foundation donated 25,000 pair of slippers among North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) sanitation workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for over 100 days now and counting.

"Sanitation workers across the country are warriors on the frontlines, whose courage and commitment helps us stay safer. This global pandemic has brought to fore the realization of their silent, selfless service to the society which we do appreciate and acknowledge," said Ramesh Kumar Dua, President, Relaxo Foundation on the initiative by the Foundation.

"Due to the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean and comfortable slippers. We are thankful to North Delhi Municipal Corporation for agreeing to accept our sincere gesture of appreciation and hope these benefits these warriors fighting the virus," he added.

Responding to the need of the hour, Relaxo Foundation supported AIIMS, Delhi, and other hospitals in Haryana and Uttrakhand, in purchasing medical equipment and also aided Government administration and various charitable organizations in distributing relief materials for migrants and marginalized families.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.