PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Reliance Digital, India's leading consumer electronics retailer, today announced the availability of Samsung's latest generation of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. Designed to deliver the next evolution of Galaxy AI, powerful performance and iconic foldable innovation, Samsung's newest line-up is now available across Reliance Digital stores and online.

Built around Samsung's vision of making AI more intuitive and personal, the new Galaxy foldables combine immersive displays, premium craftsmanship and intelligent experiences that seamlessly adapt to the way users work, create and stay connected.

Leading the line-up is the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung's most premium foldable yet. Featuring an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a flagship 200MP camera, the latest Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the device is engineered for users who demand the ultimate in productivity, creativity and entertainment. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow,.