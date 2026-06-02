PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Reliance Digital has announced the launch of 'Boot Up India,' a nationwide consumer campaign focused on accelerating access to next-generation AI-enabled laptops. Powered by Intel & Microsoft the campaign went live on May 29, 2026, offering customers a combination of free extended warranty, exchange benefits, financing offers, and free course on online platforms. As part of the initiative, customers purchasing eligible laptops can avail an additional two-year warranty extension for free along with a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000* on old devices. The campaign also includes discounts of up to Rs. 15,000* through leading bank card offers and paper finance options, aimed at making premium computing devices more accessible to students, professionals, creators, business users and anyone who is intending to buy a laptop.

The campaign brings together a broad portfolio of over 100 AI-ready laptops* from leading global brands including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, HP, and others. Reliance Digital's initiative has been designed to support the growing demand for AI-powered computing solutions as consumers increasingly adopt devices equipped with advanced processors, enhanced productivity features, and intelligent performance capabilities. In addition to hardware offers, eligible buyers can also receive benefits of up to Rs. 5,000* on select online learning courses*. The move aligns with the increasing integration of digital education, remote work, and AI-assisted workflows in everyday computing needs. Industry analysts have noted that AI-enabled laptops are expected to play a pivotal role in the next phase of India's personal computing market, particularly as consumers seek faster processing, improved battery efficiency, integrated AI tools, and enhanced multitasking capabilities. With hybrid work and digital learning continuing to expand across urban and emerging markets, demand for upgraded computing infrastructure has remained strong.

Reliance Digital's latest campaign also highlights its omnichannel retail strategy, combining in-store experiences with digital accessibility across its nationwide network. Customers can explore the range of laptops through Reliance Digital stores as well as the company's digital commerce platforms. To further support customers after purchase, Reliance Digital will also provide access to Reliance resQ services for specialised installation assistance, device setup, and maintenance support. The company said the addition of service support aims to strengthen long-term customer experience and device reliability. The launch comes at a time when AI-powered personal computing is becoming increasingly mainstream, driven by advancements in software ecosystems, productivity tools, and processor technologies. The collaboration with Microsoft and Intel is expected to further reinforce the campaign's focus on next-generation computing solutions tailored for modern Indian consumers.

(*T & C Apply) About Reliance Digital Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, with a presence in over 850 cities through 700+ large-format stores and 900+ My Jio stores. It offers more than 300 national and international brands and over 5,000 products, giving customers a wide choice of the latest technology at competitive prices. The brand serves shoppers across online and offline channels and is supported by trained staff who guide customers in selecting the right products. For after-sales support, Reliance Digital provides end-to-end service through Reliance resQ, its ISO 9001-certified service arm available throughout the week. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990982/AI_fy_Boot_Up_Campaign_Reliance_Digital.jpg

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