PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: This Diwali, Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics is bringing festive offers across smartphones, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, audio products and home appliances. As part of its #CelebrateWithNoExcuses campaign, customers can explore special Diwali prices on selected electronics, along with assured exchange bonuses, second-product savings and discounts on leading bank cards and consumer loans. Whether upgrading personal technology, enhancing home entertainment or bringing home new appliances, customers can find festive deals across multiple product categories at Reliance Digital. Best Diwali Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, TVs and Home Appliances Here are some of the featured product offers available during Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics:

Smartphones - Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹54,990* - Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹66,990* - Apple iPhone Air 256GB: ₹49,990* Laptops - Dell XPS 13 powered by Intel Core 5: ₹74,999* Televisions - Toshiba 55-inch Mini LED TV: ₹49,999* Air Conditioners - Kelvinator 1.5T Inverter AC: ₹28,990* (after applicable exchange and cashback benefits) Washing Machines - LG 10 KG Front Load Washing Machine: ₹38,990* Audio - Apple AirPods 5 ANC: ₹12,999* Home Cleaning - Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner: ₹14,990* on shopping of ₹50,000 and above. These Diwali deals span personal technology, home entertainment, cooling, laundry, audio and home cleaning, giving customers more ways to upgrade their homes and everyday experiences this festive season.

Additional Diwali Offers at Reliance Digital Alongside the featured product prices, customers can avail of the following promotional benefits during the Festival of Electronics: - Up to ₹20,000 Assured Exchange Bonus: Customers can get an assured exchange bonus on eligible product exchanges.* - Flat 50% Off on the Second Product: Customers can avail of flat 50% off on the second product, subject to eligible products and applicable terms.* - Up to ₹30,000 Bank Card and Consumer Loan Discounts: Additional discounts are available on leading bank cards and consumer loans.* Celebrate Diwali with Reliance Digital From smartphones and laptops to televisions and essential home appliances, Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics brings together festive prices and additional savings across categories.

Customers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Store to explore the latest Diwali offers and product deals. Reliance Digital - Festival of Electronics. #CelebrateWithNoExcuses. All prices and offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions, product eligibility and availability. Offers may vary by product, store and payment method. About Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)