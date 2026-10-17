PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics is featuring festive deals across smartphones, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and audio products. Under its #CelebrateWithNoExcuses campaign, Reliance Digital is offering promotional prices on selected electronics, alongside exchange benefits, second-product savings and bank card and consumer loan discounts. Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Vacuum Cleaners Featured offers in the Festival of Electronics include: - iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹56,990* - iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB at ₹71,990* - Dell XPS 13 powered by Intel Core 5 Laptop: ₹74,999* - Xiaomi 43" TV: ₹19,990* with 3 years warranty

- Lloyd 1.5T Inverter AC: ₹34,990*(Under exchange and cashback) - LG 10 KG Front Load Washing Machine: ₹38,990* - 308L Double-Door Refrigerator: ₹26,990* - Side-by-Side Refrigerator: Starting at ₹39,990* - Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen1: ₹ 17,999* (After Bank Cashback) - Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner: ₹14,990* on shopping of Rs 50,000 and above These offers cover multiple electronics categories, including personal technology, home entertainment, climate control, laundry, audio and home cleaning. Exchange Bonus, Second-Product Offer and Bank Discounts In addition to selected product deals, Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics features the following promotional offers: - Exchange bonus: Up to ₹20,000 assured exchange bonus* - Second-product offer: Flat 50% off on the second product, subject to applicable product eligibility and terms*

- Consumer loan discounts: Up to ₹30,000* - Bank Card discounts: Upto Rs 15,000 instant discount on Credit Cards. Consumers should check the applicable terms and conditions, product eligibility and offer validity before making a purchase. What Is #CelebrateWithNoExcuses? #CelebrateWithNoExcuses is the campaign theme for Reliance Digital's 2026 Festival of Electronics. The campaign encourages consumers to stop postponing planned upgrades and use the festive season to bring home technology for themselves and their families. The Festival of Electronics features deals across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and audio products, catering to consumers looking to upgrade existing devices, purchase electronics for their homes or buy technology as festive gifts.

Consumers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Store to explore available products and offers. Frequently Asked Questions What is Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics? The Festival of Electronics is Reliance Digital's festive-season promotional event, featuring selected electronics deals across smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and audio products. Which products are featured in the 2026 Festival of Electronics? Featured products include the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB, Xiaomi 43-inch TV, LLOYD 1.5T Inverter AC, LG 10 kg Front-Load Washing Machine, 308L Double-Door Refrigerator, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 1 and Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner. What is the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB?

The listed promotional price is ₹71,990*, subject to applicable terms and conditions. What exchange benefit is available? Consumers can avail themselves of an assured exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000*, subject to applicable terms. What is the second-product discount? The campaign includes a flat 50% discount on the second product*. The detailed offer terms and eligible products should be checked before purchase. Are bank card and consumer loan discounts available? Yes. Discounts of up to ₹30,000* are available on leading bank cards and consumer loans, subject to applicable terms and eligibility. Where can consumers shop for these offers? Consumers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Store. Product availability and offer eligibility may vary by location and applicable terms.

When does the Festival of Electronics end? The end date has not been specified in the information provided for this release. What is the campaign hashtag? The campaign hashtag is #CelebrateWithNoExcuses. *All prices and offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Product availability, eligibility and offer validity may vary. About Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)