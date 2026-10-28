NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 27: Reliance MET City successfully hosted the inaugural MET City International Half Marathon on Sunday at MET City Jhajjar, bringing together 2,500 runners across the 21.1K Half Marathon, 10K Timed Run and 5K Fun Run/Walk categories for a celebration of fitness, endurance and community participation across the township's wide, green and traffic-free roads. The event witnessed participation from runners across India as well as overseas, adding a national and international dimension to the inaugural edition. The AIMS-certified course offered runners a smooth-running experience, with participants competing for a prize pool of close to Rs. 9 lakh.

In the 21.1K Half Marathon, Mohit won the men's category with a timing of 01:03:30 and received prize money of Rs. 1,00,000, while Priti secured the women's title in 01:19:16, receiving Rs. 1,00,000. In the 10K Timed Run, Aavkash emerged as the men's winner with a timing of 29:06 and was awarded Rs. 80,000, while Pooja topped the women's category in 34:22, receiving prize money of Rs. 80,000. Kiprun by Decathlon partnered with the event as its Powered-by Partner. Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Shrivallabh Goyal, Whole-time Director, Reliance MET City, said, "The successful inaugural edition of the MET City International Half Marathon marks a significant milestone for the township. Hosting an event of this scale reflects MET City's growing potential to bring together sporting initiatives, civic engagement and its wider development vision. We are pleased to have provided a platform for athletes and running enthusiasts."

Special Olympics Bharat participated in the Reliance Marathon with a delegation of 85 participants from various districts of Haryana, showcasing the spirit of inclusion, determination and sportsmanship. The delegation included participants from Savera Special School and Navodaya Special School in Jhajjar, Vishwas School in Gurugram, and Sirtar School in Rohtak. Their enthusiastic participation highlighted the importance of providing equal opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities and encouraging their involvement in sports and physical activities. Their presence added a meaningful dimension to the marathon, reinforcing the message that sports transcend barriers, promote inclusivity and celebrate the abilities and potential of every individual.

Mr. Manish Jaiswal, CEO, Reliance MET City, said, "We are delighted to host the inaugural MET City International Half Marathon. At MET City, our vision extends beyond developing industrial and business infrastructure. We are building an integrated urban destination where economic growth goes hand in hand with community development and quality of life. The half marathon is a reflection of this vision. It brings people together through the spirit of fitness and collective achievement, while giving runners an opportunity to experience MET City's infrastructure and green surroundings in a new way. We hope to build on this tremendous success and make the marathon a key event in MET City's annual calendar."

The inaugural marathon marks Reliance MET City's initiative to bring sporting events and community engagement into its integrated township ecosystem. About Reliance MET City Reliance MET City is an integrated smart and sustainable township spread across approximately 8,250 acres in Jhajjar district, Haryana. Developed by Model Economic Township Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, the township is home to more than 700 companies from 12 countries and supports over 45,000 direct jobs. With planned infrastructure and IGBC Platinum-certified planning, it is being developed as an integrated ecosystem for industry, economic growth and community living. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)