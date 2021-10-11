Reliance R Elan showcases 'Bandit' accessories label collection at LFW's Sustainable Fashion Day

You would like to read
- Elan Epic wins 'The Most Promising Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year - North' Award at Franchise and Retail Awards 2021
- Enamor sources Ikat Fabric from Artisans for masks
- Earth Day 2021: Stop taking the Earth for granted
- Merck Foundation CEO to Mentor Young African Fashion Designers on 'Fashion with Purpose' to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education
- Merck Foundation CEO champions "Fashion With Purpose" community who are their Fashion Award winners to break infertility stigma
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd's R. Elan Fashion on Monday showcased the latest collection of Satyajit Vetoskar's 'Bandit' label of accessories, the winner of the Circular Design Challenge at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Sustainable Fashion Day.
In sync with R. Elan's 'Fashion for Earth' in partnership with United Nations in India and United Nations Environment Programme and 'fabric of the future', the 'Shourai Collection', meaning 'The Future' revealed how new designs and materials will be the mainstay of the future.
The label used its trademark tarpaulin and added billboard flex, used canvas and car seat belts to turn them into fashion items.
Expressing views on the 'clever' collection, R. Elan, in a press release, said, "Colour was brought in with great practical use when the duffels, backpacks and cross-body bags zipped through the show. A very stylish raincoat was added to complete the look of the colourful abstract printed line that merged cleverly, to show the many paths to sustainability."
The Bandit label unveiled the piece de resistance of its line - a jewellery collection dreamt up from aircraft aluminium. The designer also introduced fountain pens created from aircraft aluminium, brass and even artillery shells and wood from handloom spindle, using his designing skills onto an unconventional territory.
Satyajit Vetoskar also showcased a film at LFW which was not just limited to the future of sustainable design, but also about youth and their very alternative aspirations. The film showcased a day in the life of skateboarders - their trials, triumphs and zeal to better their craft. (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor