Reliance Securities named as India's 10 most promising share trading platforms of 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.reliancesmartmoney.com) Reliance Securities (RSEC) has been recognised as India's top 10 most promising share trading platforms of 2020. Despite the challenges of last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, RSEC emerged as one of the fastest-growing financial services business in India, enhancing its retail customer base to over 1 million, increasing its financial investment & savings offerings and widening its pan-India presence across 3500+ touch-points and 60+ branches.

Commenting on the honour, Lav Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities, said, "Reliance Securities was able to grow transactions by 25-30 per cent at a pan-India level despite the challenges of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was possible owing to our single-window Systematic Digital Engagements (SDE) growth model, which is core to our consumer engagements across all categories of our services and offerings, along with our 'phygital' presence, which helped us widen our reach across a wider customer base and geography."

Reliance Securities was chosen as India's top 10 share trading platform by a team of market experts and journalists at Silicon India, after a 3-month scrutiny and evaluation process. The experts actively tracked all the solutions available for share trading platforms in India. Initially, 30 platforms were shortlisted based on the information collated from market reports, industry news, social media, surveys with potential buyers and industry events.

Reliance Securities has been creating continuous value for customers as part of its SDE initiative. It has been continuously developing analytically-driven solutions for digital consumer engagements across advisory, research, transactions, education, training and awareness creation.

It has also consciously transited to the 'Phygital' business model, which is balanced growth of brick-and-mortar and digital presence, to cater to a wider category of clients and meet every client need, which includes market knowledge and financial literacy, insights and expert views and finally for ensuring faster, smoother, seamless and educated investment decisions across asset classes.

The trading and investing processes are backed by hi-tech predictive technologies such as data analytics, AI, robotics for predicting possible future events and enabling clients to make well-calculated investment decisions. The application of regulatory technology (Regtech) has also enabled R-Sec to become one of the most compliant brokers in the category by speeding up and making compliance processes seamless.

For more details visit:(https://www.reliancesmartmoney.com)

