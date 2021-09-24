Renaissance Industries to venture into other verticals to expand its territorial boundaries and reach

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/ATK): India's leading wall care brand AKV wall putty, Renaissance Industries Pvt Ltd is currently planning to venture into other segments of paints and pigments to enhance its geographical locations and acquire global recognition.

The company has recently witnessed skyrocketed growth and increase in their overall sales and manufacturing under the guidance and counsel of AkritiVerma- Founder and Director of Renaissance Industries Pvt Ltd. The makers of AKV wall Putty stated that they have been rigorously working to disrupt the manufacturing industry through innovation and technology.

The company being incepted in 2015 got operational from 2018 where Renaissance Industries Pvt. Ltd has shipped over 150 tons of wall putty to customers all over Eastern India. In the pursuit of contributing to the growth of Bihar, the firm has made her presence felt in the entire eastern belt of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

Competing in a sector with strong hold of several stalwarts in the industry, the company made a mark for itself by producing quality wall putty at competitive price point that delivers greater value at the same price point as compared to the competitors.

Considering that there are very few women founders in manufacturing, Akriti wants to create a space that encourages more women participation in the sector that contributes in the Indian growth journey. She has created a benchmark by being a women entrepreneur in the previously untapped market that too in Bihar which in contrast to its actual potential is considered to offer limited scope for startup culture.

Coming with 3 years of experience in the industry, Akriti has acutely recognized the ample opportunities the eastern part of India can offer to the manufacturing industries, considering the large customer base the region entails.

On the occasion Akriti Verma said, "The ratio of women founders in the manufacturing unit is highly scanty. I want to change the stereotyping that considers women to be incapable of competing with the male counterparts. Likewise, I want to encourage the potential women founders who are skeptical about their idea of starting up."

Fuelling innovation and driving growth, Renaissance Industries Pvt. Ltd. in the next 5 years aspires to become the leading manufacturers of paints and pigments, through impeccable services and quantifiable results.

