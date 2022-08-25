Renowned cosmetic dermatologist of Rajasthan, Dr Arvinder Singh awarded the world record for academic excellence

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/SRV): Renowned cosmetic dermatologist and CMD and CEO of the Arth Group of Udaipur, Rajasthan, Dr Arvinder Singh, has his name added to the Book of World Records. He was awarded the certificate for Academic Excellence by the legendary Dr Kiran Bedi August 22, 2022 in Indore.
Dr Arvinder Singh is the first and only postgraduate medical doctor, who has commanded various fields along with medical science, such as Law Specialist, Management, Cosmetology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Digital Marketing, along with various others. He has achieved a total of 123 degrees, diplomas, and certificates, out of which 46 are non-academic and 77 are academic. Dr Singh is also the first Indian Doctor to top IIM in the year 2009, during which he was offered a big package of 90 lakhs from Scotland, but Dr Singh rejected it and decided to continue working in India. Along with academics, Dr Singh has achieved various other distinctions like Gold Medal in Shooting, Scuba Diving Record, and Business Leader Award.
Dr Singh is the CMD and CEO of the Arth Group of Companies which excels in providing quality services in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, Skincare, Fitness, and Pathology.
Dr Singh has achieved various diplomas and certificates from Oxford, UK, American Association of Aesthetic Medicine, Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine, International Academy of Sweden, and Germany in cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic medicine, aesthetics, clinical cosmetology, medical laser, etc. Dr Arvinder is Rajasthan's first and only International Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. Recently he has also been honored by the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Rajasthan for his tremendous contribution and work field of Cosmetic Dermatology.
