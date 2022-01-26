Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71 percent off on HomeTown furniture on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For its upcoming Republic Day Sale, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced amazing deals and cashback offers on HomeTown furniture.
With EMIs starting at Rs. 1,017, shoppers get to revamp their homes with HomeTown furniture and avail of discounts up to 71% on their purchase.
By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can avail of a host of unique benefits such as the lowest EMIs, zero down payment facility on select products, and free home delivery. The exclusive plan by the EMI Store allows users to pay for the HomeTown furniture in easy monthly instalments over a flexible repayment tenor against no additional charges.
Moreover, a select few models are exempted from lump-sum deposit requirements at checkout, as they are covered by the EMI Store's zero down payment policy. Shoppers can access more than 1.2 million products from the leading brands on the store.
HomeTown offers an extensive collection of quality furniture items with timeless designs and unmatched durability. Each HomeTown furniture item is crafted to maximize user satisfaction and enhance the aesthetic appeal of a home.
Some of the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/hometown.html) best-selling HomeTown furniture on EMI Store include:
HomeTown Prime 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe in Wenge Color with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,334, zero down payment and 8% off
HomeTown Fiesta Metal Dining Chair Set of 4 in Brown Color with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,109, zero down payment and 50% off
HomeTown Garcia Fabric 3 Seater Sofa With Left Hand Side Lounger in Beige Colour (6000056291001) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 6,659, zero down payment and 54% off
HomeTown Hopton Solid Wood Four Seater Dining Table in Walnut Color (830083716001) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,392, zero down payment and 53% off
HomeTown Shine Plywood Plywood Sofa cum Bed in Brown Color with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,159, zero down payment and 50% off
Shoppers can buy furniture items from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Indore, amongst others.
At Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, it's convenient to purchase home decor products from a wide range of options and even get the items delivered to the customer's preferred address free of cost. Additionally, shoppers can benefit from a myriad of offers such as No Cost EMI plans, zero down payment facility, and cashback vouchers on the EMI Store.
Shop for HomeTown furniture on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:
Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number
Choose the desired HomeTown furniture item, add it to the shopping cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout
Fill in all the essential details, including name and delivery address, and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option
Enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number to complete the purchase
A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.
It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments, and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
