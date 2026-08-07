VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 7: Research presented by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao's Hospital - International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, has received independent scientific recognition from three professional societies during the 26th Annual Meeting of the Pacific and Asian Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (PASMISS), held jointly with MISSABCON and COSSCON 2026 in Chennai.

The research focused on a minimally invasive surgical strategy for the management of carefully selected patients with complex craniovertebral junction (CVJ) disorders, one of the most technically challenging areas in brain and spine surgery.

Following scientific evaluation, the study was recognised by the Pacific and Asian Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (PASMISS), the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) and COSSCON, reflecting its originality, methodology and potential clinical relevance.